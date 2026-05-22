Taylor Swift Has Hysterical Reaction to Steelers' Jerome Bettis

Taylor Swift had some great takes after Travis Kelce showed her highlights of legendary Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis.

In the latest episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Kelce raved about Bettis and stated that they ran into each other at dinner. Afterwards, he showed Swift some of the Hall of Famer's tape, leading to a hilarious reaction.

“He is just the f****** best dude ever,” Kelce said. “I ran into him. I think he was actually down in Florida doing a foundation event, and I got to run into him at dinner. I was like telling Tay about him. I was like, ‘That dude was a f****** beast. He was f****** running dudes over. And then I showed her a Jerome Bettis highlight tape, and she was like, ‘Why does he look like an offensive lineman running with the football?’ I’m just like, ‘Because he was ‘The Bus’!”

“An offensive lineman who runs the football” is the perfect way to describe Jerome Bettis 😂@reeses pic.twitter.com/WZG1McTF0T — New Heights (@newheightshow) May 20, 2026

Bettis' Renowned Career

A native of Detroit and a star at Notre Dame, Bettis was selected in the first round of the 1993 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams.

He ran for 3,061 yards and 13 touchdowns to go with 643 receiving yards over 47 games with the Rams before getting traded to the Steelers on the day of the 1996 NFL Draft.

Bettis accumulated 1,431 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground during his first year in Pittsburgh, which earned him first-team All-Pro honors, and the rest was history.

He remained with the Steelers for the rest of his career, which concluded after the franchise defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XL in Bettis' hometown of Detroit at Ford Field in February 2006.

Feb 5, 2006; Detroit, MI, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis runs the ball during Super Bowl XL against the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images Copyright © 2006 John David Mercer | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

When it was all said and done, he racked up 13,662 rushing yards (eighth-most in NFL history) and 91 rushing touchdowns (tied for 12-most all-time with Franco Harris) over 192 games on 3,479 attempts.

Bettis' 10,571 rushing yards in a Steelers uniform is second only to Harris, who had 11,950), and the former's 78 touchdowns also only trailed the latter at 91.

Bettis was later inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the 2015 class.

He also was at the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh and announced the Steelers' first-round pick, which was used on Arizona State offensive tackle Max Iheanachor at No. 21 overall.

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