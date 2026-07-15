Training Camp Crucial for Roman Wilson's Future With Steelers

There aren't many players on the Pittsburgh Steelers' roster who have as much at stake leading into training camp as Roman Wilson does.

The 2024 third-rounder was essentially a no-show as a rookie due to injuries, and last year he struggled to consistently produce while attempting to build a rapport with Aaron Rodgers, who is notoriously stingy when it comes to placing trust in young wide receivers.

Wilson should benefit from playing in a new system led by Mike McCarthy, however, and he's had additional time to work alongside Rodgers as they enter their second season together.

Following a strong showing during the offseason program, the 25-year-old will head to Latrobe as Pittsburgh's No. 3 or 4 option at receiver behind DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. while jousting for targets with Germie Bernard.

Wilson could put some heat on Bernard if he carries his momentum over into training camp, but should he fall flat, it could more or less spell the end of his time with the organization.

With that, let's dive into exactly what the Steelers need to see out of Wilson throughout the rest of the summer

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Pittsburgh Should Be Looking For Out of Wilson Before Regular Season Begins

The key for Wilson is to keep building out his on-field relationship with Rodgers and ensuring he's a reliable target for the 42-year-old.

While Bernard is extremely polished for a rookie receiver, Wilson has the advantage of having played with the four-time MVP last year and thus could have a leg up when it comes to establishing more of a connection leading into Week 1.

Wilson was also on Rodgers' recent bonding trip, which is perhaps a promising sign for the former in terms of his involvement in the offense this season.

During training camp last year, Rodgers stated that Wilson needs to "trust himself" and get out of his own head. With another year of experience under his belt, the hope is that he can continue improving in the more mental aspects of the game.

With inside-out versatility and the quickness to be a strong separator, all the physical tools are there for Wilson to be an impactful player. He flashed his potential at times last season, with the highlight being a 74-yard performance with a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers.

Again, it's not about raw skill with Wilson; it's a matter of getting, and staying, on the same page with Rodgers and improving technically as a route runner while minimizing the mistakes.

As long as he holds his own throughout training camp and the preseason, Wilson will have a real chance to carve out a consistent role heading into the regular season.

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