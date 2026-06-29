Steelers Search for New QB is Completely Different

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' search for a quarterback is on pause this season as they try to win a Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers. Next spring, it'll resume, with change coming at the position and a new starter taking over for 2027.

Many are hoping the Steelers' next starting quarterback is one of the three - Will Howard, Drew Allar or a rookie. And chances are, that's the direction this team is going to take when everything is said and done. But you never know who is going to be available come next spring, and if the right name presents itself, maybe Pittsburgh goes a different direction as they try to keep their Super Bowl window open.

In years past, that was a dangerous game to play. Really, for the last 19 years, that's been a dangerous game to play. Mike Tomlin was great at many things, but developing quarterbacks or finding quality offensive coordinators were not amongst those things.

Now, things are different, and as hard as it's going to be to acknowledge that, it's a new organization with new qualities in Pittsburgh.

The One Thing That Changes Everything

Let's say the Steelers were going after a CJ Stroud or Kyler Murray a year from now. Both players are young with plenty of upside, but haven't been able to make the most out of their NFL careers.

Under Tomlin, that's nerve-wracking. While he'll lead them to a winning record, he probably isn't going to improve their play much.

Under Mike McCarthy, that's a huge opportunity.

What changes for the Steelers more than anything is just that - the head coach. This coaching staff is designed to be great at offense and with working on quarterbacks. For the first time in two decades, Pittsburgh is a place quarterbacks can go to turn their careers around and find success with a new organization.

So, all those success stories we've heard of Sam Darnold and many many others with organizations like the San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings or even Seattle Seahawks could now be possible with the Steelers. They can be the coaching staff to help a player like Stroud reach that next level.

It Changes The Entire Search

The Steelers could open the door to all possibilities in 2027 because they have the coaching staff to make their offense work with most quarterbacks. That means that while a rookie or their two current young passers are still at the top of the list, everyone is on the table.

Don't rule out any exciting young name next spring. And while it hasn't worked out in the past, don't say it won't this next time.

Things are different in Pittsburgh, and a franchise known for its defense may now be a top landing spot for a quarterback looking to improve.

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