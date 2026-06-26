Steelers Growing Will Howard Narrative Makes No Sense

PITTSBURGH -- Has the hype surrounding Pittsburgh Steelers second-year quarterback Will Howard reached an unrealistic level? According to one insider, any serious expectations for the Steelers' youngster are premature. During a recent appearance on 93.7 The Fan, Kaboly discussed why he doesn't see Howard making the 53-man roster in favor of Mason Rudolph and rookie Drew Allar.

"I still think the whole offseason, 'I really like Will Howard,' was a little premature," he said.

While Kaboly might raise an interesting point, the Steelers would be absolute fools to go the route he suggests. The reality is that the backup quarterback position is irrelevant in Pittsburgh this year, and wasting a roster spot on a veteran like Rudolph does nothing to help this team win in 2026.

What One Insider Thinks of Steelers QB Situation

During his appearance on 93.7 The Fan, Kaboly made his feelings on the quarterback situation in Pittsburgh perfectly clear. He views the room as being clearly made up of Aaron Rodgers, Allar and Rudolph. The reason he includes Rudolph over Howard is for injury insurance, as he explains.

"I don't even know that if he ha a flawless camp you keep him," he said. "Because they put so much into this year and I'm just not willing, or the organization should not be willing, to just go with a guy, a sixth-round pick, 185th overall, who has no career snaps, who played well maybe against Buffalo in the final preseason game, to mabe get us through a week or two when my 42-year-old quarterback has a toe injury."

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Why This Makes No Sense

If the Steelers are in a situation where Rodgers misses a game or two, what on earth makes anyone confident in Rudolph? Especially in this new offensive system under Mike McCarthy, Rudolph is equally suited to run the offense as Allar or Howard.

Furthermore, it's not like Rudolph is some can't-miss QB that the Steelers are lucky to have. He holds a career record of 9-9-1 in the NFL, and in his lone start in relief of Rodgers last season, the Steelers came up short.

Keeping Rudolph doesn't guarantee the Steelers stay afloat without Rodgers. It's the same gamble as keeping two unproven young players behind Rodgers, because either way, you are likely in trouble. The Steelers can save several million dollars, however, if they take the gamble on Allar and Howard.

If Rudolph were undeniable, there would be no conversation about how the Steelers should proceed. He'd be entrenched as the backup, and the rookies would be fighting for the third spot. That's not the case in Pittsburgh right now. McCarthy might have been lying through his teeth, but he's heaped endless praise on Allar and Howarde, and Rudolph is just kind of there. Except that in a few months, Rudolph likely won't be on the Steelers at all.

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