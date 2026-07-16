Steelers Season Hinges On Three Offensive Line Questions

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering a new chapter as the 2026 season approaches. The coaching staff is different, and the roster has drastically changed, but the mission remains the same.

Trying to install a new offense under head coach Mike McCarthy, the Steelers hope their offensive line is the best position group. Not only are they hoping, but they are depending on this unit to carry them deep into the 2026 campaign.

But this group has questions. If they answer them, this could be a very special season for the Black and Gold. If not, there is no telling where this season goes.

Who Takes the Next Step?

The Steelers have three young studs along the line, with Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier having the potential to reach an All-Pro level. That's exactly what the team needs as they try to incorporate a new offensive scheme.

So, who is it going to be? Will Frazier finally take his place as a top center in the NFL, or will Fautanu shine as the new starting left tackle and improve upon a standout first year as a starter?

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dylan Cook (60) defends in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Dylan Cook Last All Season?

Credit to Dylan Cook, who provided stability at the left tackle position after Broderick Jones was lost for the year with a neck injury. Now, Cook is expected to switch sides and provide the same level of certainty at right tackle.

It's a lot to ask of the 27-year-old offensive lineman, who has just four games of starting experience under his belt.

If he succeeds, the Steelers could have two rock-solid bookends on their offensive line, and the offense opens up. Life will be so much easier for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was given very little time to throw on any of his 2025 dropbacks. If that occurs, the team might finally look like a legitimate offense.

Can This O-Line Improve the Run Game?

Keeping Rodgers upright and clean in the pocket is a top priority for the Steelers, and so too is improving their overall run game. In 2025, the Steelers finished 26th in the NFL after averaging 103.3 yards on the ground.

A big piece of improving their ground game is getting more out of the offensive line. That's the goal with shifting Fautanu and Mason McCormick to the left side and giving Spencer Anderson the first shot at right guard. If the entire unit can improve, just a bit, at run blocking, the new tandem in the backfield should have plenty of open space to do damage.

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