Players Steelers Fans Need to Know After First Week of Training Camp

PITTSBURGH -- The first week of Pittsburgh Steelers training camp continued with an easier day of work for the team. Call it a glorified walk-through or a light activity day or however else you want to describe it, but it was a step back in terms of intensity and workload for the entire team.

That doesn't mean the Steelers took a step back from getting their work in, however. The team went through countless repitition of specific plays and concepts. It wasn't the most fascinating piece of training camp, but it was an in-depth look at what it takes to build a winning machine in football.

The third day of camp also made it very clear which players the coaching staff is interested in. There are always players who surprise, and these four players are starting to earn more and more with the team. With week two of camp just around the corner, these four players stand out as the names to watch.

Jack Henderson - Safety

One of the most surprising developments of day three was how heavily featured safety Jack Henderson was. The Steelers employed both of the fields at their disposal at St. Vincent College, putting the first-team players on one side and the second-team players on the other.

Henderson remained on the first-team field for the entirety of the team period, which took him to the end of practice. He never took a snap off, either, and it was clear that the coaching staff was taking a long look at the second-year safety.

After playing at the University of Minnesota, Henderson is still looking to make his NFL debut. The Steelers have a need at safety, and Henderson is a player to watch as a potential option to fill it.

Steven Jones - Offensive Lineman

Another surprise player that spent some time with the first-team at this session was offensive lineman Steven Jones. The massive, 342-pound lineman played his NCAA ball at the University of Oregon, and he's getting perhaps his best shot at the 53-man roster right now.

He rotated in on the offensive line at multiple positions. With his large frame, there is a ton of upside to Jones if he keeps developing. As week two begins, it will be interesting to see if Jones can keep earning more reps and snaps.

Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Tamon Lynum (8) celebrates after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tamon Lynum - Defensive Back

A long and lanky defensive back to watch is University of Pittsburgh product Tamon Lynum. He's 6'0" and slender, but he moves with precision and speed on the field.

In a pool of young defensive backs desperately trying to stand out, Lynum's athleticism has shone. He might not be anything more than a camp darling, but he has the chance to earn even more as camp progresses.

Brandon Smith - Wide Receiver

The best wide receiver through the first week of training camp is unquestionably Brandon Smith. The 27-year-old is in his third NFL season and looking for a home in the league.

The way he's played so far, Smith won't have any trouble landing in Pittsburgh for the 2026 season. He's showed great hands, crisp route running and a physicality in his routes that head coach Mike McCarthy salivates for.

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