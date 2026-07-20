Spencer Anderson Makes Major Change During Steelers Negotiations

PITTSBURGH -- Entering what could be a career-altering season, one starting Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman has new representation.

The Steelers are expected to start former seventh-round draft pick Spencer Anderson at the right guard position. Last season, he took a huge step by starting seven games at left guard and coming in as an extra tight end in the beloved jumbo packages.

Now, he's entering a contract year and facing even higher expectations. With a possible contract extension looming, Anderson is now being represented by 1 of 1 Agency. The agency shared the news via an Instagram post.

Why This Matters for Steelers

The Steelers are pretty familiar with Anderson's new agent and representation. The group has two other clients who have already signed or are engaged in contract talks with the Steelers: Nick Herbig and Keeanu Benton.

Herbig cashed in this summer already. He signed a four-year extension worth up to $100 million, with $42 million guaranteed.

Benton is looking to sign his own extension. Things haven't materialized with the Steelers so far, and the possibility of hitting free agency is unfortunately increasing, but they are still trying to get a satisfactory deal done.

Sep 26, 2025; Maynooth, Ireland; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dylan Cook (60) and guard Spencer Anderson (74) during practice at Carton House. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why This Matters for Anderson

The obvious must be stated: acknowledging the convenient timing of this move. It's not a crazy inference to make that Anderson is hoping this decision helps him earn a better contract.

And joining 1 of 1 Agency is a logical choice, one that should give Anderson hope. He is another member of the 2023 draft class that the organization loves. In addition to Herbig, the team also signed 2023 draft pick Darnell Washington to an extension. The Steelers continue to demonstrate how much they value this class, and Anderson should try to get in on this love.

What Does an Extension for Anderson Look Like?

This is also probably why Anderson sought a new agent. Over his three seasons with the Steelers, Anderson has been a versatile and impressive player. He's filled every role asked of him, playing as a swing tackle at times, a blocking tight end at others, and now he's settling into a starting role along the offensive line.

That puts both sides in a strange position. He can't be evaluated solely as a guard or a tackle, and he's gone from being a true backup to perhaps a long-term starter.

If the Steelers want to get a deal done, it might not be that expensive. It might even be an easy deal to finalize if the organization wants to secure one more extension before the season.

Four years is the going rate for extensions in Pittsburgh, evidenced by Herbig and Washington's new deals, so let's say Anderson is seeking the same. The Steelers will only have to pay between $3 and $8 million per season if they get a deal done before the summer ends. Otherwise, the risk of his price going up too high grows with each passing game.

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