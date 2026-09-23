Steelers Have Terrifying Matchup Against Bengals New Superstar

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a pressing issue that must be corrected. After a struggle-filled outing in Week 2 following a poor Week 1 performance, the offensive line woes can no longer be ignored.

Things don't get any easier over the next few weeks, beginning with the Steelers' Week 3 opponent. Unlike previous iterations of the Cincinnati Bengals, this year's version boasts a significantly improved defense thanks to defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. It cost Cincy a high draft pick at this past NFL Draft, but the results immediately are worth the price for the Bengals.

And that should strike fear into the hearts of the Steelers' offense, specifically their o-line. After failing to contain two inferior defenses in the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots, the Steelers have to find any way possible to contain the biggest threat of the game, Dexter Lawrence.

Huge Test for Frazier

No one is going to be more important in limiting Lawrence than starting center Zach Frazier. The third-year center is trying to establish himself as an undisputed top-five center in the NFL, but his start to the 2026 campaign has left a lot to be desired.

A Week 3 rebound can end a lot of the doubts, however, and the anchor along the line is a strong bet to bring his best game against a divisional rival.

The key for Frazier is to take charge of the communication along the offensive line. In Week 2, the team's inability to call out protection changes and adapt pre-snap was evident and costly. When things fall apart at that position group, the center has to fill in the blanks. Frazier has always been a leader through action, but they need him to be that missing piece of communication as they try to limit one of the best interior pass rushers in the NFL.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) wraps up Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) for a sack in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Houston Texans and the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. The Bengals improved to 2-0 on the season with a 20-6 win on the road. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Can Anderson or Cook Hold Up?

Frazier, and the rest of the left side of the line, for that matter, are far less worrisome than the right side.

In the first two games, right guard Spencer Anderson and right tackle Dylan Cook have been outclassed. Cook has put together the better overall film of the two, in my opinion, but his blunders are too big to ignore.

Anderson feels like the choice to hit the bench first, and that's thanks to the presence of backup Brock Hoffman. His versatility along the interior, combined with his previous working relationship with Mike McCarthy means that the head coach trusts him in this situation. With the line needing a spark and more nastiness in the run game, Hoffman is the likely bet to be placed in the starting lineup in the next few weeks.

Until then, the Steelers are hoping Anderson and Cook, and the rest of the line get on track quickly. It's unlikely that the team gets that improved performance in Week 3, however, because they have to contain one of the most dynamic defensive linemen in the NFL. It's going to be the Steelers' toughest challenge of the upcoming competition, and there is currently little confidence that this group will rise to the occasion.

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