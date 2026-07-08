Steelers Have a Trade Piece They Must Consider

PITTSBURGH -- The question of secondary depth remains paramount for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Entering a season with Super Bowl ambitions, reviving the team's underwhelming passing defense might prove to be the toughest challenge for new head coach Mike McCarthy and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

One wild card in the plans is Steelers backup cornerback Brandin Echols. Last season was his first in Pittsburgh, and it proved to be a success. While he wasn't a perfect player, he showed versatility and production on the ball moving from the slot to outside and adding special teams experience.

Now, the Steelers find themselves at a crossroads. Deciding which players best fit Graham's scheme and plans likely leads to Echols being the primary backup for slot corner Jalen Ramsey. But there is a slight problem with this plan, and that is Echols' trade value. He's the defense's most valuable trade piece entering the 2026 season, and it might force the Steelers' hand heading into a Super Bowl-or-bust campaign.

Why Echols' Trade Value is Higher Than You Think

The fanbase might not agree with this statement, but it's 100% true. Brandin Echols is a valued player around the NFL. Prior to arriving in Pittsburgh, he was a standout special teams player and coverage corner with the New York Jets. As a rookie, he recorded two interceptions with nine passes defended and recorded a career-best in tackles (63).

Last season, he showed off that production on the ball once again. Working primarly as a slot cornerback, he recorded two interceptions and six passes defended.

He also was efficient in very few snaps getting after the quarterback. According to data from Pro Football Reference, he blitzed six times and was able to get a sack on one of those attempts and produce two quarterback pressures.

Echols brings a bit of everything. He's quick, he can cover a wide range of talented receivers, he can start if needed and he can be a special teams ace if you need one. That's a lot of value and a the type of player every NFL team is seeking.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Brandin Echols (26) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) celebrate after a play during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Should Steelers Move Echols?

The Steelers have a very difficult decision to make regarding Echols. Ultimately, it comes down to how the staff wants their secondary constructed. Both Graham and McCarthy have preached versatility and bringing a collection of skills to the roster. Echols does that, and that value might be too much for the Steelers to give up.

But what if they see that same versatility in others? What if Graham sees rookie Daylen Everette as capable of filling that role, or what if D'Shawn Jamison took another step in the offseason and becomes a player that can't be denied a roster spot?

It's not as simple as Echols is a great player, so you keep him. With the team needing to be adaptable and ready to upgrade this roster in a moment, their best trade piece remains Echols.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!