Steelers Turn to Aaron Rodgers Agent as Saga Continues

There's yet another development in the Aaron Rodgers saga for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, Rodgers has not met with the organization during his multi-day trip to Pittsburgh thus far. His agent, however, has been in contact with the Steelers.

"Aaron Rodgers has been in town for a couple days, but the Steelers have not met with him yet and instead have been talking with his agent," Dulac wrote on X. "Rodgers has stayed away from the team’s South Side facility while the three-day rookie minicamp has been going on."

SOURCES: Aaron Rodgers has been in town for a couple days, but the Steelers have not met with him yet and instead have been talking with his agent. Rodgers has stayed away from the team’s South Side facility while the three-day rookie minicamp has been going on. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) May 9, 2026

The hope on the Steelers' side remains that Rodgers will officially sign before OTAs begin on May 18, but it's unknown when a conclusion will finally be reached.

Recent Rodgers News

On May 7, 93.7 The Fan reported that Rodgers was on his way to Pittsburgh with the expectation that he'd agree to a new contract with the team.

There was some immediate pushback on that narrative, however, which came to a head when general manager Omar Khan noted that he wasn't aware of where Rodgers was on May 8.

"I don’t know where specifically Aaron is,” Khan said on the "You Better You Bet" podcast with Chris Mack. "I can tell you that Aaron and I, and Coach [Mike McCarthy] and Aaron and Aaron’s representatives, we’ve had some good conversations since the season ended and since Mike got hired. It’s been positive. I don’t know where he is at this moment. We continue to have conversations and they’re positive. We had a good experience with him last year and I think he would probably echo the same thing. Conversations continue.”

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) audibles during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Steelers On SI's Noah Strackbein reported that the Steelers are set to pay Rodgers more than the $15 million he'd earn on the UFA tender after signing for a base value of $13.65 million last offseason, though when an agreement is reached is anyone's best guess at the moment.

Steelers Need an Answer

If Rodgers and Pittsburgh do not finalize a deal over the coming days, than the attention would turn towards reaching a resolution before OTAs start on May 18.

The fact that Rodgers' agent and the franchise have been in discussions is a positive sign, but it doesn't inherently mean a contract agreement is imminent.

Simply put, the Steelers need the 42-year-old to make his decision as soon as possible, and the situation dragging on any further isn't doing either party any favors.

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