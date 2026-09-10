Steelers Can View Sam Darnold Injury One of Two Ways

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers can look at the Seattle Seahawks' quarterback situation in one of two ways. Either they're ready to strike and take advantage of a situation they've been waiting for, or they're sitting back, grateful for the rare call that they made with their roster.

The Seahawks lost their quarterback on the opening drive of their season opener against the New England Patriots. Sam Darnold went down with a hip injury that kept him out for the remainder of the game. The team announced afterward that they were able to rule out a fracture, but were waiting on more results from an MRI.

In Darnold's place, Drew Lock stepped in, leading Seattle to a 13-10 victory over the Patriots. He finished the game completing 16 of 22 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown, but it was evident that the offense wasn't operating in their Super Bowl-winning ways.

The Steelers woke up the next morning with a decision to make. Either they can sit there and take Darnold's injury as a warning that anything really can happen, and that having a backup quarterback is important in the NFL.

Or, they could make a call and see if Seattle is interested in a new starting quarterback. They've got one available.

Aug 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) throws a pass during the first half of a game against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Steelers have reportedly been open to trading Mason Rudolph right up until the start of the season. Despite keeping four QBs on their roster, they're still keeping their line open in case they need to change that.

The Seahawks may be the best option they'll get all season. A Super Bowl-worthy team that's trying to keep their hopes alive without their starting quarterback. Maybe they believe in Lock, but maybe they're a little nervous he won't work out and Jalen Milroe isn't going to be the answer behind him.

If that's the case, trading for a veteran with an impressive arm and a winning record in the NFL, who's led the Steelers to the playoffs before, makes a lot of sense.

The Other Side of the Fence

The Steelers may use this for justification, though. Not a reason to trade Rudolph, but a reason to value him.

If Will Howard and Drew Allar aren't ready to be the starters if called upon, Rudolph is a great piece to have on the roster. The Steelers also believe they're a Super Bowl-contending team. They just watched what could happen in the blink of an eye.

Now, they could be sitting there going, "thankfully we kept all four."

It could go either way, but no matter what, the Sam Darnold injury shines a light on Pittsburgh. Now, it's just about how the Steelers react to it.

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