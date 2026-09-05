3 Teams Who Could Still Trade for Steelers' Mason Rudolph

Could the Pittsburgh Steelers still have a quarterback move in store?

The Steelers were one of four NFL teams to include four signal callers on their initial 53-man roster, though that number has now dwindled down to three with the Minnesota Vikings cutting Max Brosmer and re-signing him to their practice squad.

Holding onto four quarterbacks isn't super functional, especially as the season goes along and holes at other positions on the roster open up for any number of reasons.

Mason Rudolph is the most expendable of Pittsburgh's signal callers due to the fact that he's on the last year of his deal and doesn't offer much, if any, future upside, especially when compared to Drew Allar and Will Howard.

Head coach Mike McCarthy has sung Rudolph's praises on multiple occasions throughout the summer, and he's a quality backup who could step in and keep the Steelers afloat if Aaron Rodgers misses any time due to an injury.

There are still some teams out there who could show interest in a trade for Rudolph, however, and if Pittsburgh is open to moving him, here are the landing spots that make the most sense for the 31-year-old.

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) passes the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo went in the opposite direction of the Steelers when crafting their 53-man roster, choosing to keep just two quarterbacks around.

That decision comes easier when you have Josh Allen, one of the best players in the league and a former MVP, as your starter.

With former Pittsburgh signal caller Kyle Allen as his backup, though, who has just one completion over the past three seasons, the Bills could stand to make a bit of an upgrade there.

Rudolph wouldn't necessarily save Buffalo's season if Josh Allen is out for an extended period of time, but he would certainly provide more of an opportunity than Kyle Allen to remain competitive and steal a couple of wins.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Undrafted free agent Jalon Daniels was impressive for Tampa Bay during the preseason, throwing for 239 yards and a touchdown with a 61.4 percent completion percentage while also rushing for a score.

The Kansas product earned the backup job behind Baker Mayfield as a result and is the only other quarterback on the roster, but it might ultimately be tough for the Buccaneers to put their season in the hands of an unproven rookie should the latter go down with an injury.

For a team that has hopes of contending and winning a wide-open NFC South division, Rudolph could come in and help steer the ship for as long as he's needed to.

New York Jets

The Jets have been floated as a possible destination for Rudolph recently, and they are still a logical trade partner for the Steelers.

Geno Smith is looking to bounce back with the team that drafted him back in 2013 after a rough 2025 season with the Las Vegas Raiders. With head coach Aaron Glenn on the hot seat and the Jets looking to take another step towards being competitive, however, Smith may not have a long leash.

Fourth-round rookie Cade Klubnik turned some heads throughout the summer and is New York's backup, but there's no telling whether or not he's ready for regular season action.

Rudolph may not be the most exciting option in the world for the Jets, but he is a floor-raiser and could offer some stability at quarterback should Pittsburgh ever redirect him to the Big Apple.

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