Steelers Wish They Stole Trinidad Chambliss in 2026

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers wish Trinidad Chambliss had come out this past offseason because unless they end up with the first-overall pick, their chances of getting him may be gone.

Chambliss is undeniably the best quarterback in college football, and even at 24 years old, he feels like the easy option as QB1 heading into the 2027 NFL Draft. A class that is supposed to be pretty loaded. And somehow, the Steelers find themselves looking at it, thinking of what could have been.

Before being granted permission to return to Ole Miss for a sixth year of NCAA eligibility, Chambliss was almost a member of the 2026 NFL Draft class. Instead of going first, though, he was viewed as a second-round pick at the earliest.

Right about the time the Steelers would've had an opportunity to take a quarterback with potential.

Chambliss' game against the LSU Tigers and his former head coach Lane Kiffin put him on the map. Too much so for the Steelers to expect to get a real chance at him this upcoming draft. Beating the Tigers and throwing for 363 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for another, Chambliss became the biggest quarterback name in college football.

Could you imagine if he was waiting behind Aaron Rodgers instead?

The Big "If"

But here's the thing: if the Steelers do somehow get a second chance at Chambliss, they can't ignore it. Yes, Drew Allar looks like he has potential, but this upcoming class is impressive, and there are a few names you cannot avoid as a franchise looking for their next star quarterback.

Ignore the fact that he's only 6 feet tall. Don't pay attention to him being 25 years old before his first NFL game.

Focus on the 3,937 yards, 22 touchdowns and three interceptions in 2025, the way he put Ole Miss on his back to kill LSU's momentum of 17 straight points and led a touchdown drive with a two-point conversion to take the final lead.

Focus on the growth he's shown throughout his career and how good his fundamentals are. Look at the things Mike McCarthy can improve and help him turn into a franchise passer.

If the Steelers see the good, they won't be able to pass up the opportunity. Who knows if they'll ever get it, but if they do, they need to grab it.

Trinidad Chambliss proved he's the best quarterback in college football. And he sure looks like a player who could be one of the best in the NFL one day.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!