5 College Players Steelers Should Be Watching This Weekend

It's not too early for the Pittsburgh Steelers to start making preparations for the 2027 NFL Draft.

The college football season is now in full swing, and while all eyes are on the quarterback class for the Steelers, there's a multitude of other positions at which they could look for help early in the draft.

Here's five potential early-round prospects Pittsburgh should be keeping tabs on around the country this weekend before it takes the field for a Week 2 matchup against the New England Patriots.

Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss, QB

Chambliss hasn't yet climbed into that top tier of quarterback prospects in a stacked class, though he has a golden opportunity in front of him this weekend against his former head coach, Lane Kiffin, and No. 7 LSU.

He got off to a fantastic start this season with a 336-yard, three-touchdown performance through the air against No. 24 Louisville in the opener that also saw him post 60 yards and a score on the ground.

Chambliss then threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-9 victory over Charlotte last week.

After guiding Ole Miss to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff last year, Chambliss put himself on the map as a legit NFL prospect. He's incredibly elusive and is a real weapon with his legs while having plenty of arm talent as well.

There were instances in 2025 where his mechanics and accuracy were a bit off, but as long as he can improve in those areas and stack good outings, he could force himself into first-round conversations and be an option for the Steelers in next year's NFL Draft.

Clemson wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. (12) runs after catching a punt near Georgia Southern University defensive back Jaquari Brown (20) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium Saturday, September 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson, WR

Wesco Jr. hasn't been super productive in the early part of the season for a Clemson team that has once again come out of the gates slow. After logging a combined 1,245 yards and 11 touchdowns in 19 contests over the past two campaigns, he has just 64 yards on eight catches in two games so far this year.

At 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, though, Wesco Jr. is a downfield threat with great speed for his size who has shown flashes of being a plus route-runner and separator.

He isn't exactly physical and has had some issues with drops, but he's someone Pittsburgh should keep a close eye on as Clemson takes on North Carolina.

Anthonie Knapp, Notre Dame, iOL

Notre Dame has a penchant for developing quality offensive linemen, with Quinton Nelson, Joe Alt and Mike McGlinchey representing the most notable former Fighting Irish who are currently thriving at the position in the NFL.

Given that Pittsburgh could have a hole at right guard heading into the offseason depending on how Gennings Dunker progresses with both Spencer Anderson and Brock Hoffman set to reach free agency as well, Knapp could be a potential solution in the 2027 NFL Draft.

He played left tackle for Notre Dame in both 2024 and 2025, though he's moved inside to left guard this season due to a lack of size and has allowed just a single pressure through two games (per Pro Football Focus) while also continuing to flash his prowess as a run blocker.

With strong instincts and good play strength, Knapp could boost his stock and make himself more of an appealing target for the Steelers by standing out against Michigan State this weekend.

Sep 5, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Chris Cole (9) deflects a pass by Tennessee State Tigers quarterback Daylin Lee (11) at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chris Cole, Georgia, LB

Off-ball linebacker is among Pittsburgh's biggest needs moving forward, particularly because Patrick Queen's contract will expire after this season.

The Steelers, as a result, will be in the market for Payton Wilson's new running mate, and Cole could fit that bill as the next player in a long line of inside linebackers that have come out of Georgia.

Cole's most intriguing trait is his athleticism and coverage ability, much as was the case with Wilson coming out of NC State.

His run defense is a work in progress and his play strength leaves a little to be desired, but his high ceiling due to his raw tools makes him such an intriguing prospect.

Cole, who has six tackles and 0.5 sacks on the year, will take on Arkansas in a road game this weekend.

Kingston Lopa, Cal, S

Depending on whether they opt to re-sign Jaquan Brisker or not next offseason, Pittsburgh could have an opening at safety in 2027.

Lopa has a ton of helium after a hot start to the year for Cal. The Oregon transfer won Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week honors after picking off Syracuse three times on September 12, and he leads the country with four total interceptions.

At 6-foot-5, Lopa is making a name for himself as a ball hawk who is plenty athletic and can also make an impact against the run, which should interest the Steelers and frankly every other team in the NFL.

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