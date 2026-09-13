Steelers Make Emergency QB Decision for Falcons Game

With four quarterbacks on the roster, two of whom have clearly-defined roles in Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph as the starter and backup, respectively, the only potential intrigue was who the Pittsburgh Steelers would go with as their No. 3 option at the position.

Ultimately, the Steelers made the expected decision by choosing Will Howard over Drew Allar for that role, with the former serving as the emergency No. 3 signal caller while also being inactive in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Allar, meanwhile, is a game-day inactive and cannot play in the season opener regardless of what transpires.

Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) looks to pass against the New York Jets during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Howard Eventually Take Backup Job from Rudolph?

Howard's chances of beating out Rudolph for the backup role felt solid for most of the offseason.

Once it became clear Pittsburgh was serious about keeping all four of its quarterbacks, and after Rudolph entered training camp as the No. 2 option, however, Howard had to fight an uphill battle that he ultimately couldn't overcome.

The Steelers still believe in his potential or they otherwise wouldn't have retained him at the roster cutdown deadline. Howard had a rather rough preseason though, throwing three interceptions over the final two games, and needs more time to develop after his rookie year was essentially a wash due to a hand injury he suffered in training camp.

There won't be many, if any, opportunities for Howard to prove himself worthy of supplanting Rudolph on the depth chart, so unless the latter has to play multiple games in a situation where Rodgers gets hurt and he subsequently doesn't perform well, it's hard to imagine the former seeing the field this season.

Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) looks to pass against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Could Allar Take Over the No. 3 Role?

For the most part, Allar's rookie campaign will serve as a redshirt year.

The third-round pick showed some flashes throughout the preseason, and he has the tools to potentially develop into a starter for Pittsburgh down the line.

Still, the organization is well-aware of the fact that Allar is a work in progress, and putting him in a position where there's at least a chance that he could be called upon to play during the regular season might not be the smartest course of action.

All eyes are on 2027 for Allar. It's not impossible that he could eventually take the No. 3 job from Howard, but such an outcome doesn't feel particularly likely at the moment.

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