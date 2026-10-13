President Donald Trump Attending Steelers vs. Bucs Game

President Donald Trump will reportedly be in attendance for the Pittsburgh Steelers' next game.

According to CNN Senior White House Correspondent Kristen Holmes, Trump is expected to be at Raymond James Stadium for the Steelers' Week 6 bout on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

President Trump is expected to attend the Tampa Bay game in Florida Sunday, two sources familiar with the plan tell CNN.



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing the Steelers. — Kristen Holmes (@KristenhCNN) October 13, 2026

The last time Trump watched Pittsburgh in person was in Week 7 of the 2024 campaign during a Sunday Night Football showdown vs. Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.

Trump was the guest of an individual suiteholder for that contest, which marked Russell Wilson's first start for the Steelers in his return from a calf injury.

The organization also honored the 50th anniversary of its Super Bowl IX team that night as Pittsburgh blew out the Jets by a score of 37-15.

Steelers Must Avoid Trap Game vs. Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers got off to a difficult start this season, losing each of their first four games.

Baker Mayfield, who signed a three-year extension worth $165 million last month, also suffered a dislocated thumb in Week 3 and has remained out ever since.

As a result, undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels has stepped in as the starting quarterback for the time being. After a rough debut in a Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers, however, Daniels helped lead Tampa Bay to an upset victory on Thursday Night Football this past week vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

Mayfield appears to be trending in the right direction, though the signs are still pointing towards Daniels getting the starting nod against Pittsburgh.

Oct 8, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jalon Daniels (10) runs with the ball during the game between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Daniels and the Bucs proved that they can be competitive and come away with wins against quality teams, the Steelers cannot afford to let the opportunity for a win against an inexperienced backup quarterback slip by them.

Sure, Tampa Bay has one of the better defenses in the league and has gotten the run game going thanks to Bucky Irving, but Pittsburgh still by and large has the upper hand as long as Daniels is behind center.

The Steelers' offense showed up in a major way during the team's Week 5 win over the Indianapolis Colts, putting 34 points up on the board, and their defense is still capable of at least holding opposing offenses in check even if the secondary isn't in good shape.

Make no mistake about it, the Buccaneers are a far more formidable squad than their 1-4 record would suggest, but Pittsburgh cannot let them earn the win this week considering their quarterback situation.

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