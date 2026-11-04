Ranking Steelers' Remaining 2026 Regular Season Opponents

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are having one of their better starts to a season in recent history, and can really build towards another AFC North Title.

The Steelers are 6-2 at the bye week and have won their past four games to take control of the AFC North.

The winning streak includes home wins over the Indianapolis Colts, 34-22 in Week 5, and 26-7 against the Cleveland Browns in Week 8, plus road victories over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 26-19 at Raymond James Stadium in Week 6, and against the New Orleans Saints, 16-10 in Paris, France in Week 7.

Pittsburgh is in a great spot with the bye week, but they'll face some good competition over their final nine games.

Ranking the Steelers' Remaining 2026 Regular Season Opponents

No. 8: Tennessee Titans

No surprise here for the worst team the Steelers face the rest of the way, as the Tennessee Titans are one of the worst teams in the NFL.

The Steelers face the Titans at Nissan Stadium in Week 17, so it's not a contest that happens anytime soon, and not one they will worry about anytime soon.

The Titans are 1-7, last in the AFC South Division, the second-worst record in football ahead of the 0-7 Los Angeles Chargers and have lost all four games at home.

Tennessee has put up strong performances against the Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals in the past two weeks, but lost both games late.

The Titans give up the second-most total yards (382.4) and passing yards (258.3) per game, while amassing the second-least total yards (272.5), fourth-least passing yards (173.0), fifth-least points (18.0) and 10th-least passing yards (99.5) per game.

Tennessee is a young team, led by second-year quarterback Cam Ward, who is growing and trying to figure out how to be competitive in the NFL.

Pittsburgh may face a strong challenge from Tennessee, but they should win this contest.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) calls to running back Tony Pollard (20) before a snap in the third quarter of the NFL Week 8 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. The Bengals played to a 43-36 overtime win against the Titans. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 7: Philadelphia Eagles

The Titans may have the worst record, but there's a real argument that the Philadelphia Eagles may be a worse team.

It's been an awful season for the Eagles, who have lost six straight games and are 2-6, last in the NFC East.

Philadelphia lost star quarterback Jalen Hurts to a blood clot after Week 5 and he is out for the rest of the season.

The Eagles went with Tanner McKee at quarterback, but after his struggles, they are now rolling with Joe Milton.

Philadelphia is terrible offensively, with the least total yards (265.3), third-least points (17.1), sixth-least passing yards (177.1) and rushing yards (88.1) per game.

The Eagles have also struggled defensively, with the fifth-most rushing yards (131.9), the sixth-most total yards (367.3) and the eighth-most passing yards (235.4) per game.

Pittsburgh hasn't won in Philadelphia since 1965, but their Week 11 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field might be their best chance to do it.

Nov 1, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni walks off the field after the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 6: Houston Texans

It'll be almost a year between the Houston Texans coming to Acrisure Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Round and their Week 13 matchup.

Houston dominated Pittsburgh last postseason 30-6, scoring 23 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, with two defensive touchdowns.

The Texans are a much different team from the one they were last season, starting the season 0-4 and are now 2-5, third in the AFC South.

Houston hasn't been anywhere near as effective defensively, where they gave up the fewest yards per game (277.2), to now allowing the 14th-most (342.0).

Four of their five defeats have come within one possession, and they've had struggles closing out games when they should've won them.

The Texans have also not been effective on the ground, with the fourth-least rushing yards per game (84.7).

Pittsburgh will get a chance to enact revenge on Houston and if they can hold them in the passing game, with quarterback C.J. Stroud having a solid year, they can earn a big victory.

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) attempts a pass during the third quarter against the New York Giants at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 5: Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are first in the NFC North Division, which normally wouldn't be a bad thing, but they are also just 3-4 this year.

Carolina has had a wild season, with some poor losses, 59-37 to the Chicago Bears in Week 1 and 43-13 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7, but some solid victories too, 34-3 over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 and 32-26 against the Detroit Lions in Week 4.

The Panthers have a terrible run defense, giving up the third-most yards (140.7) per game, while also giving up the fifth-most points per game (27.6), which resulted in them firing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Carolina is much better on offense, with Bryce Young having a solid season, and he has a few weapons at his disposal.

The Panthers have the fifth-best passing attack (261.7 yards per game), but don't have as potent of a rushing attack, 11th-least rushing yards per game (102.0).

Pittsburgh hosts Carolina in Week 16, and it could be a battle of two division leaders, which would make for a great late-season matchup.

Oct 29, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 4: Baltimore Ravens

The Steelers' biggest rival in the 21st century has been the Baltimore Ravens, and that won't stop anytime soon.

Pittsburgh and Baltimore face off twice this season, Week 15 at Acrisure Stadium and Week 18 at M&T Bank Stadium, both within a month's span.

The Ravens are in a difficult spot right now, 4-4 and lost their past three games, going from AFC North favorites to likely missing the postseason.

Baltimore lost both quarterbacks, Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley, to injury in their 36-10 blowout defeat to the Buffalo Bills in Week 8.

The Ravens recently traded for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett, a veteran who could help get them back on track and stay competitive in the tough AFC North.

Baltimore's biggest concern is their second-half play, as they have the worst second-half point differential, -87, and they've blown games they shouldn't have this season.

The Ravens will still give the Steelers a tough time in both games, with the rivalry and postseason hopes still in the balance.

Pittsburgh is the better team, but they need to be ready for this rivalry once again.

Nov 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) warms up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 3: Cincinnati Bengals

Perhaps the biggest game for the Steelers this season is their first one back, as they face the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Week 10.

The Bengals have won their past three games, are 5-2, and can take the AFC North lead if they beat the Steelers at home.

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow has his flaws, but he's still one of the best in the game.

Pair that up with star wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and they have a fantastic offense that is scoring the second-most points per game (29.4).

The Bengals lead the NFL with 288.4 passing yards per game, but don't really run the ball, with just 80.3 yards per game, the third-lowest.

Pittsburgh came away victorious in the first meeting, 30-27 at Acrisure Stadium in Week 3, but this road matchup is a massive one that they have to be extremely prepared for out of the by week.

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals safety Kyle Dugger (29) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 2: Jacksonville Jaguars

This will be a tough matchup for both offenses, as they each have great defenses that can stop the run.

It's a Week 14 matchup between the Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Everbank Stadium, pitting the AFC North and AFC South leaders against each other.

Both teams are great against the run, with the Steelers ranking third (83.9 yards per game) and the Jaguars ranking first (77.4 yards per game).

The Jaguars allow the second-least points per game (15.9) and the Steelers the third-least (18.0).

Both offenses are best on the ground, while having moderate success in the passing game, so this should be a defensive slugfest.

Jacksonville's weakness is their pass defense, giving up the third-most yards per game (254.7).

The Steelers need to take advantage of that, getting quarterback Aaron Rodgers going and attacking early on.

Both teams should make the postseason and could even meet then, too, as they each look to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy at its conclusion.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Branson Combs (50) celebrates his interception as cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) puts on a crown during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 1: Denver Broncos

One team that was close to winning the Super Bowl last season was the Denver Broncos, who fell to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

The Broncos are a strong team this season as well, 6-2 with five wins in their last six games, four straight wins and coming off a 28-24 comeback win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8 to take the AFC West lead.

Denver has won five of their six games by one possession and has had a solid showing from their defense, giving up more than 30 points just once this season.

The Broncos also held the Chiefs at the goal line in the final minute of their win and are playing some of the best football in the NFL.

Denver needs more from its offense, especially from Bo Nix, who has had some questionable performances.

Nix does have many targets he can go with, giving the Broncos a well-balanced offense and a solid defense.

The Steelers host the Broncos for a Week 12 matchup the day after Thanksgiving and the two divisional leaders will play a great game with big postseason implications.

Nov 1, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) leaves the field after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect