T.J. Watt Makes History in Steelers Win Over Browns

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns renewed the hatred in their AFC North rivalry during their Week 8 contest. The Steelers routed their divisional foes, winning by a final score of 27-6.

The win evened the season series between the Steelers and Browns and kept Pittsburgh atop the AFC North standings.

The game was highlighted by the defense's ability to get to the Browns' quarterback. The Steelers sacked Deshaun Watson eight times, led by superstar T.J. Watt with 2.0 sacks on the day. With that performance, Watt now has 19.5 sacks against Cleveland in his career. According to Assistant Director of Communications for the Steelers, Michael Bertsch, that is the most by any individual against the Browns.

"T.J. Watt now has 19.5 career sacks vs. Cleveland," he wrote. "Which is the most by any player against the Browns in League history. He is the ninth player in NFL history to hold sack record vs. multiple teams."

The other team that Watt holds the sacks record against is the Baltimore Ravens. Watt has produced 17.0 sacks against the Ravens in his career.

T.J. Watt now has 19.5 career sacks vs. Cleveland, which is the most by any player against the Browns in League history. He is the ninth player in NFL history to hold sack record vs. multiple teams (Cleveland, 19.5; Baltimore, 17.0).#HereWeGo #CLEvsPIT#BertschyBits — Michael Bertsch (@SteelersPRMike) November 1, 2026

Steelers Enter Bye Week as Contenders

Watt adds yet another accolade to his long list of accomplishments in the NFL. Elected to eight consecutive Pro Bowls and named First-Team All-Pro four times, Watt is now officially the most productive pass rusher the Browns and Ravens have gone up against.

But more importantly for Watt and the Steelers is the fact that this team is cruising as the bye week arrives. Following their fourth consecutive victory, the Steelers are at the top of the AFC North and one of the best teams in the NFL.

With the bye week coming at the perfect time, there is a feeling in Pittsburgh that this team might be a contender.

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) reacts after a play against the Cleveland Browns in the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Watt's DPOY Campaign

With the latest two sacks, Watt is trying to renew his campaign for Defensive Player of the Year, a far cry from the hopes of Cleveland's head coach Todd Monken and his offense. They had to suffer through a monstrous performance by Watt, and it should put him back among the best defensive players in the league.

Through the first seven games, he has 17 total tackles, 11 of which have been recorded individually. He also has nine quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, an interception and two pass batted down at the line of scrimmage.

It's been an All-Pro-caliber season for Watt, and his production is a key reason why the Steelers have a fearsome defense and a 6-2 record.

And the Browns keep learning firsthand just how elite Watt still is.