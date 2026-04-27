Ranking Steelers UDFAs' Chances of Making Roster

Immediately upon finishing up the 2026 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers got to work on their undrafted free agent class.

The team has brought in five players thus far, and they all have a chance to make their mark throughout the offseason program before heading to training camp and then the preseason.

None of Pittsburgh's UDFA signings in 2025 made the initial 53-man roster, though both Ke'Shawn Williams and Sebastian Castro eventually ended up appearing in regular season games for the team.

With that, here are our rankings from worst to best for this year's UDFA class in terms of making the Steelers' 53-man roster heading into Week 1.

5). Laith Marjan, K

Marjan had a fantastic collegiate career as the starting kicker first at South Alabama in 2024 and Kansas in 2025, making 82 of his 84 extra-point tries and 30 of his 34 field goal attempts, with his longest going for 55 yards as a member of the Jayhawks.

The best-case scenario for Marjan, however, is making enough of an impression during the preseason to land a job elsewhere in the NFL, much like was the case with Ben Sauls last year, because Chris Boswell isn't going anywhere even as he enters the last season of his contract.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) avoids a tackle by Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Leonard Moore (15) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

4). Lake McRee, TE

A five-year player at USC, McRee posted 613 yards over 60 catches from 2022 to 2024 before logging 450 yards with four scores this past season, which helped him garner second-team All-Big Ten honors.

McRee has upside as a receiving option due to his reliable hands and route-running ability. While he has the necessary drive to succeed as a blocker, he's currently lacking in strength and technique to be effective in that area of the game, which may end up costing him an opportunity to crack the Steelers' 53-man roster unless he can develop at a quick pace.

3). Kevin Jobity Jr., DT

After missing all but five games for Syracuse in 2024 due to a knee injury, Jobity Jr. posted 34 tackles and five sacks for the program this past year.

At 6-foot-4 and a little over 300 pounds, Jobity Jr. is twitchy for his size as an interior pass rusher and could move around the line as well, which is a valuable trait to have in Patrick Graham's defense.

Pittsburgh has a lot of depth at the position heading into the 2026 campaign, however, and while Jobity Jr.'s potential as a pocket pusher is intriguing, he's fighting an uphill battle towards cracking the roster.

Arizona State Sun Devils tight end Chamon Metayer (7) runs with the ball for a touchdown after making a catch during the second quarter in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2). Chamon Metayer, TE

After spending the 2022 and 2023 seasons at Cincinnati, Metayer transferred to Arizona State ahead of the 2024 campaign and had 681 yards with nine touchdowns on 70 catches over the past two years.

A teammate of first-round pick Max Iheanachor with the Sun Devils, Metayer is a red-zone threat at 6-foot-5 with solid athletic traits and blocking prowess for his size.

Metayer is not a refined player as of yet, but he could impress with his raw talent and become a nice depth piece at tight end for Pittsburgh as a rookie.

1). Devan Boykin, DB

Boykin is small for the safety position at 5-foot-10 and 192 pounds, and his 4.63-second 40-yard dash at his pro day was indicative of his overall below-average athletic profile.

He also tore his ACL while at NC State in December 2023, causing him to miss the 2024 season, but he got back on track after transferring to Indiana this past year.

While there, Boykin played in all 16 of the Hoosiers' games and recorded 59 tackles with two interceptions as the program went on to win the national title.

A good run defender and secure tackler, Boykin has a chance to sneak onto Pittsburgh's roster as a potential special teams contributor and high-floor backup at safety.

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