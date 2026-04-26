Steelers Sign First Round of Undrafted Rookies

Following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers have brought in their first group of undrafted free agents.

That list is comprised of Indiana defensive back Devan Boykin (per Exclusive Sports Group), USC tight end Lake McRee (per CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz), Syracuse defensive lineman Kevin Jobity Jr. (per the program's X account) and Kansas kicker Laith Marjan (per the program's X account).

They'll join the Steelers' incoming draft class, which includes Max Iheanachor, Germie Bernard, Drew Allar, Daylen Everette, Gennings Dunker, Kaden Wetjen, Riley Nowakowski, Gabriel Rubio, Robert Spears-Jennings and Eli Heidenreich.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) catches a 2-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Highlighting the UDFA Signings

Starting with Boykin, he kicked off his collegiate career at NC State in 2020 and played in 11 games as a freshman, posting 19 tackles over that stretch.

Boykin recorded a total of 44 tackles between the 2021 and 2022 campaigns for the Wolfpack before logging 54 tackles and three interceptions in 2023. He tore his ACL in practice ahead of the Pop-Tarts Bowl that year, however, which kept him out for the entire 2024 season.

After entering the transfer portal ahead of the 2025 campaign, Boykin headed to Indiana and joined a Hoosiers team that had a lot of momentum after making their first College Football Playoff appearance in program history.

Indiana took a massive leap forward with Boykin as a key member of its defense, though, going 16-0 and winning the first national title. He played in each of those contests and put up 59 tackles with two interceptions.

McRee is a blocking specialist who spent five years at USC, with his freshman year coming in 2021.

He made his mark on occasion in the passing game as well, recording 613 yards on 60 catches from 2022 to 2024 before posting 450 yards and four touchdowns in 2025, helping him earn second-team All-Big Ten honors.

Jobity Jr. was a key piece of Syracuse's defense as early as his freshman season in 2022, logging two sacks in eight games that year.

He had 2.5 sacks and 31 tackles over 13 contests during the 2023 season, though he appeared in just five games in 2024 due to an injury.

Jobity Jr., who stands at 6-foot-4 and 304 pounds, racked up 34 tackles and five sacks as a senior in 2025 before entering the NFL Draft.

Marjan, who previously spent time at East Carolina and South Alabama before joining Kansas for the 2025 campaign, was a perfect 40-of-40 on extra point attempts and 14-of-17 on field goal tries with the Jayhawks.

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