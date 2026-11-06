Steelers Legend Sends Warning to Pittsburgh's Opponents

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are not one of the top offenses in the NFL this season.

Despite that, the Steelers are finding success. They are 6-2 despite putting up 22.5 points per game, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Steelers' offensive success is coming almost exclusively through the running game. Led by Jaylen Warren's career-best campaign and a nasty offensive line, the Steelers are producing 117.9 yards on the ground per game.

That ground game, according to former Steelers running back Merril Hoge, has given the offense an identity. Even worse, it's sending a terrifying message to their upcoming opponents.

"I think that they found themselves an identity, and I know that they have been looking for that the entire season," he said on The OG Football Show. "But now, in a couple weeks, you know who you are, and you know what you expect to play like, and that's a scary thing for the opponent, because I didn't think they were gonna find it like that."

Merril Hoge says the Steelers have finally found their identity.

Pittsburgh is controlling the line of scrimmage, dictating the tempo, and playing what Hoge calls championship-style football. pic.twitter.com/8x23Cg7aP7 — The OG Football Show (@OGFootballShow) November 5, 2026

Steelers Offense Lives and Dies by Jaylen Warren

If Hoge is right, this Steelers offense may truly have a championship identity. To his point, the ground game in Pittsburgh is admirable.

Warren is just a nightmare for opposing defenses. Through eight games, he's produced 704 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 119 carries, good for an average of 5.9 yards per carry. In addition, he's hauled in 25 receptions on 35 targets for 294 yards and a touchdown.

Warren's talent is undeniable, and he's having a career-defining season, but he's not the only one helping the ground game succeed.

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54) is introduced before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All-Pro Offensive Line

If this team is going to continue the strong start they've produced and find success in the postseason, it hinges on their offensive line.

And so far, they are one of the easiest position groups to bet on. Center Zach Frazier has finally earned the respect around the league that folks in Pittsburgh have known since his rookie season. He's knocking on the door of a First-Team All-Pro selection, and he might not be alone.

The star of the offensive line this season is guard Mason McCormick. He's the definition of a bruiser and mauler in the trenches. He leads the team with his energy on the field, and he's a brick wall when blocking.

Ever since the team switched out their starting guard and tackle, the right side of the line has been solidified. Along with it, the rest of the offensive line has been complete.

Those are two key building blocks for a championship identity, and as Hoge points out, the Steelers have found it. If they can get the rest of the offense to balance out the run game, there is truly no telling how far they can go in 2026.