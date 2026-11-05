Steelers' Perfect Trade Deadline Outcome

At 6-2 and atop the AFC North as they enjoy their Week 9 bye, the Pittsburgh Steelers are well-positioned to make a splash at the trade deadline.

The Steelers have made a habit of getting out to strong starts over the past few seasons, which includes being 7-4 in 2023, 8-2 in 2024 and 4-1 in 2025. They finished 10-7 all three of those years, though they bowed out in the Wild Card round of the playoffs in each instance.

Something about the 2026 campaign feels different for Pittsburgh, though. Its defense is arguably a top-five unit in the league under defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, while the offense is being fueled by an All-Pro-esque year from Jaylen Warren as the offensive line has really kicked into gear and has also helped protect Aaron Rodgers, who looks the best he has in several years.

This Steelers team is certainly capable of going on a bit of a run and snapping their seven-game postseason losing streak in the process. That doesn't mean they don't have any roster holes, though.

In order for Pittsburgh to achieve what could feasibly be deemed a "perfect trade deadline", here's what the organization has to accomplish over the next handful of days.

Sep 13, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) warms up prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Acquire a Difference-Making WR

The Steelers, particularly during the prior two seasons, went into the trade deadline with an obvious need at receiver.

In 2024, they sent a 2025 fifth-round pick to the New York Jets for Mike Williams, which didn't prove to be worthwhile considering he logged just 132 yards and a touchdown over nine games.

Pittsburgh didn't address the position at all at the 2025 deadline, and that decision came back to haunt it, considering the team was relying heavily on Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Adam Thielen down the stretch as a free agent signing and waiver claim, respectively.

One could make a strong argument that the Steelers' current receiver room, assuming Roman Wilson (finger) and Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) return from the reserve/injured list in the not-too-distant future, is the franchise's best in a decent amount of time. It's still not good enough, however, if Pittsburgh wants to be taken seriously as a legitimate contender to come out of the AFC.

DK Metcalf continues to underperform, particularly with drops while struggling to separate, and Germie Bernard is an incredibly promising rookie who's shown flashes of becoming a star, but it's unfair to count on him as the top option at the position.

Having Warren and Rico Dowdle in the backfield as well as Darnell Washington and Pat Freiermuth at tight end does help disguise Pittsburgh's opening at receiver to a certain extent, though it's bound to become more of an issue once the playoffs roll around.

The likes of Garrett Wilson (New York Jets) and DeVonta Smith (Philadelphia Eagles) are pipe dream targets for the Steelers as clear No. 1 receiver-types who will cost a first-round pick and then some to acquire.

Because neither Wilson nor Smith is guaranteed to stick with their current teams, Pittsburgh has to lower its sights just a bit while understanding there are several other potential targets at the position who could make a real difference moving forward.

Whether it's moving a 2028 fourth-rounder or a 2027 third-rounder for Josh Downs and a mid-to-late Day 3 pick, the fourth-year Indianapolis Colts receiver is a perfect fit in the Steelers' offense as a smaller player who's at his best from the slot as a speedy separator with good route-running and is a threat with the ball in his hands.

Landing Ladd McConkey from the Los Angeles Chargers would probably take parting ways with a second-round pick if he is made available, but he's another intriguing option for Pittsburgh given that he's under control through the 2027 season (while Downs is a rental) and is also a strong route-runner with impressive quickness while having a rather high ceiling.

Brian Thomas Jr. is another name to watch, as he's been connected to the Steelers and is a theoretical high-reward target after posting 1,282 yards as a rookie in 2024, even if he's completely trailed off for the Jacksonville Jaguars ever since.

Pittsburgh's passing offense simply needs to become more explosive, and splurging for one of the top wide receivers on the trade market is almost a necessity for the organization.

Oct 25, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) looks on while warming up before a game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Find Another Potential No. 2 CB

As stated before, the Steelers' defense has excelled under Graham.

Allowing the sixth-fewest yards (305.6) and third-fewest points (18.0) per game while having the most sacks as a team with 26, there isn't much more you could ask for from the group as a whole.

Still, if there is a potential problem area, it's at outside cornerback.

Jamel Dean has held up well as the No. 1 cornerback amidst Joey Porter Jr.'s initial absence and eventual departure via trade to the Dallas Cowboys.

He does have some durability concerns, though, as evidenced by the fact that he missed Pittsburgh's Week 5 game vs. the Indianapolis Colts with an ankle injury and missed 12 total games from 2023 to 2025 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Asante Samuel Jr.'s been solid for the Steelers, though he's definitely had his ups and downs, and third-round rookie Daylen Everette has logged just 12 defensive snaps over the team's last two contests despite showing some real promise.

Jalen Ramsey is entrenched as the starting slot corner, meaning the likes of Brandin Echols, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Terell Smith all have minimal to nonexistent defensive roles for Pittsburgh as its backups at the position.

Considering the Steelers' coverage has been spotty at times, adding a proven No. 2 corner could do wonders for the team and help elevate the defense even further.

While there aren't quite as many eye-opening names available at the position as there are at receiver, Donte Jackson (Los Angeles Chargers), Riq Woolen (Philadelphia Eagles), Nahshon Wright (New York Jets), Alontae Taylor (Tennessee Titans) and Mike Sainristil (Washington Commanders) are all possible targets who could potentially help Pittsburgh out and raise both its floor and ceiling.