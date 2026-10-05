Derrick Harmon News Opens Door for Steelers' Yahya Black

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were dealt a difficult blow when defensive tackle Derrick Harmon was injured in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns. The second-year player suffered a foot injury that forced him out of the game and put him on the Injured Reserve. Head coach Mike McCarthy shared the latest during his weekly press conference.

With Harmon out, the Steelers will need someone to step up. Harmon has been an impact player since the Steelers drafted him in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but it was notable how much his game had improved entering his sophomore campaign.

In his absence, the Steelers will turn to a rotation of players along the defensive front, with veteran Sebastian Joseph-Day likely receiving an uptick in snaps. But the player with the biggest opportunity in all of this is another second-year player. 2025 fifth-round pick Yahya Black is facing the chance to show that he can be a starter along the defensive front, but he has to rise to the occasion over the next few weeks.

How Yahya Can Prove Himself as Steelers Starter

The one area that the Steelers will immediately turn to Black is to help stop the run. The run stuffing has been an ongoing battle for the Steelers, with the team currently ranked 17th in run yards allowed. Through their first four games, they are giving up an average of 112.8 yards on the ground.

Without Harmon, Black could see a jump from the small share of snaps he currently has played. According to data from Pro Football Reference, Black's played in just 83 snaps, which accounts for 35% of the possible defensive snaps.

Over those limited snaps, however, he's been quite effective. He has nine total tackles, with three coming individually. He's also recorded 0.5 stuffs, according to ESPN's game data. That's a small sample once again, but it highlights that Black can win at the point of attack. He uses his size to his advantage while his technique evolves, and with more reps he should produce even more.

For the Steelers' sake, they could use his production in the run game. The defense faces a tough challenge again in Week 5, matching up against tailback Jonathan Taylor. But the following two weeks are against lowly NFC South opponents, the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Nov 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Yahya Black (94) reacts after a fumble recovery against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers Need To Continue Producing Turn Overs

The Steelers are also counting on their defense to keep them in games as the offense figures things out. Part of their success this season is forcing turnovers. They are tied for the second-most team takeaways so far, with an even four interceptions and four forced fumbles.

Harmon was a key part of that. His game-sealing strip sack on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in Week 3 gave the Steelers their second win.

But Black showed as a rookie that he can be productive on the ball as well. Over 17 games played in 2025, he forced two fumbles and recoverd another. The Steelers could use another playmaking defensive lineman while Harmon recovers, and Black has the chance to seamlessly slot into that role.

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