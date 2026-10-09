Four Steelers Players Who Could Become Trade Bait

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are teetering on the edge. On one side, they have the path to success. If they can find steady ground with a needed victory in Week 5, it might set them on an encouraging path forward.

Alternatively, if the Steelers fall for a second straight game, this team might be in trouble. After a disappointing loss in Week 4 to the Cleveland Browns, being taken out by the Indianapolis Colts would feel like a knockout punch.

So much so, that it might push this team to even more severe action. With multiple players in the final years of their contracts and even more with uncertain futures with the organization, these four players have the chance to become legitimate trade bait before this year's NFL Trade Deadline.

Pat Freiermuth - Tight End With More to Give

The Steelers are trying to figure out their offensive identity, and part of that effort has been focused on getting the tight ends more involved. Pat Freiermuth has been targeted 20 times over four games, hauling in 14 receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Right now, he's on track for another 500-yard season. It's not exactly All-Pro level, but it's a quality piece of a moving offense. And for the right price from the right team, Freiermuth could be the missing piece on offense.

Depending on how the next few weeks shake out, teams might begin calling about the 27-year-old tight end.

Patrick Queen - Middle Linebacker Rental

In the final year of his deal, it's become apparent that the Steelers and Queen are heading for a split when the 2026 season ends. It might not take the end of the season for things to transpire, however. The Steelers' defense has struggled specifically at the middle linebacker position. Neither Queen nor Payton Wilson has provided the stability needed at the second layer, and it's becoming harder for defensive coordinator Patrick Graham to scheme around their inefficiencies.

But in the right role, Queen still thrives. He's a straight-line tackler who can be an asset in the run game. For the right price, he could be a complementary piece and number two linebacker.

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) is introduced before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michael Pittman Jr. - Veteran Receiver for Low Price

Chalk it up to playcalling or chalk it up to player failure, but through the first quarter of the season the Michael Pittman Jr. experiment in Pittsburgh is going poorly. The veteran wide receiver was supposed to be a steady set of hands to back up DK Metcalf, but instead he's been one of the least used pass-catchers on offense.

There is plenty of time for the offense to get things going and for Pittman Jr. to become a more important piece of the puzzle. If that doesn't happen, however, the Steelers have no use for a veteran receiver like MPJ.

A contending team, however, would have a use for him.

Mason Rudolph - Backup QB for Contender

If things go south, the Steelers truly have no need for four quarterbacks anymore. They never really did, but if the postseason is out of reach, they owe it to themselves to get any value for the veteran quarterback. Rudolph isn't going to be the starter in Pittsburgh moving forward, but he could be a competent backup on a competitive team. In return, they could snag a day-three pick.

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