Steelers Rookie is Key to Stopping Jonathan Taylor

PITTSBURGH -- Entering a critical early-season matchup, the Pittsburgh Steelers have to find a way to stop Indianapolis Colts superstar Jonathan Taylor.

One of the most fearsome offensive players in the NFL, the Steelers have their work cut out for them as they try to earn their third victory of the young season. It won't be easy, especially given the injuries plaguing the defense at multiple positions. Defensive lineman Derrick Harmon was placed on Injured Reserve with a foot injury, while starting cornerback Jamel Dean is not expected to play as he deals with an ankle injury.

Needing an impact player, the stage is set for rookie safety Robert Spears-Jennings to play his biggest role yet. A recent seventh-round pick, he's met every challenge thrown at him and succeeded. The next one coming at him is a starting safety role in Week 5, and he has the traits to be a difference-maker against Taylor and the Colts' offense.

What RSJ Gives Steelers

In retrospect, Robert Spears-Jennings was overlooked in an extreme fashion compared to the rest of his 2026 NFL Draft classmates. His NFL Draft profile from NFL.com paints the picture of a replacement-level player. And maybe that's what Spears-Jennings becomes when it's all said and done, but he's overachieved through the first quarter of the 2026 season. Despite posting a 4.32 40-yard dash time and an impressive 35-inch vertical leap, he was given an overall prospect grade of 5.98, which projects as an "average backup or special-teams player."

The problem now is referring to RSJ as an average backup or special teamer is an insult. He's been an excellent special teams contributor, playing in 76% of all special teams snaps, according to Pro Football Reference. Playing primarily as a gunner on the punt unit, that 4.32 speed is evident. He recorded seven tackles in special teams situations during the first two games. He's been so good, he's displaced Pro Bowler Ben Skowronek as the best special teams player in the early goings. That's an extremely impressive feat for a recent seventh-round pick.

His special teams abilities are one thing, but it's what he did in Week 4 that should be most encouraging for the Steelers' defense. The Cleveland Browns smartly went after the rookie as he stepped into more defensive snaps on Thursday Night Football. Instead of shying away, the Steelers rookie played like a seasoned veteran.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson targeted Spears-Jennings six times in coverage, according to game data from Pro Football Reference. Spears-Jennings allowed just three completions for 26 yards. That's impressive enough, but he also added two passes defended and the first interception of his career. Not only was his speed an asset, but his understanding and read on the play was just as quick, and it allowed him to be an impact player immediately on defense.

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) attempts to make catch over safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Daylen Everette (23) in the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How This Helps Stop Colts & JT

Speed and an ability to diagnose the play in an instant are crucial to mitigating Jonathan Taylor. He's agile, can cut on a dime, and pops off of tackle attempts all while pushing forward.

To stop that, you have to either match the speed and fluidity, or, you have to anticipate where he's going and beat him to the spot. Robert Spears-Jennings has that burst and knows how to meet Taylor in the hole. What happens next, well, that's for Week 5 to settle.

The Steelers need to give their seventh-round draft pick that opportunity.

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