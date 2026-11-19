PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have had some of the worst injury luck in the NFL this season. It felt like things were finally turning in their favor after four players had their 21-day practice windows opened ahead of their Week 11 matchup.

But as a few Steelers work towards a return, another player is dealing with a new injury.

According to a report from Chris Halicke of DK Pittsburgh Sports, middle linebacker Patrick Queen suffered a broken thumb during the team's Week 10 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. As a result, he popped up on the team's recent injury report and has been limited in practice.

Will Queen Miss Time?

The injury is a disappointing update, but it doesn't guarantee that he will miss time. According to Halicke's report, there is minimal concern regarding Queen's availability for Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Despite the injury, there's no real concern that Queen will miss game time," Halicke wrote. "In fact, Queen has yet to miss a game in his seven-year career, even though he has played through numerous unreported injuries."

So despite another injury sustained, it appears that the Steelers will still have their starting linebacker for the second-half of the regular season.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers Payton Wilson (41) and Patrick Queen (6) celebrate a sack by Queen against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers Cannot Afford Another Long-Term Absence

The Steelers just lost one key starter during their recent loss, as left guard Mason McCormick suffered a dislocated ankle. The defense has dealt with injuries as well, and the long-term absence of a player like Queen could totally derail this team's goals for the season.

Queen has been especially impactful. Not only is he the green dot on the field, making him the communication hub for the defense, he's been productive in multiple ways. His run-stuffing abilities continue to help the Steelers' 3rd-ranked run defense, with 74 total tackles on the year.

Queen is also having a career-high campaign in the sack department. Through nine games, he's recorded 3.5 sacks, tied for second on the Steelers. In addition, he's produced four tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, a forced fumble, three passes defended and an interception.

All over the field and regardless of the situation, Queen is making plays. Whether he's asked to stop the run or drop into pass coverage, Queen is playing like a top inside linebacker and forcing the Steelers to think long and hard about whether or not they want to sign him to another deal beyond the 2026 campaign.