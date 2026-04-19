Zachariah Branch's Arrest Could Change Steelers Draft Plans

A potential wide receiver target for the Pittsburgh Steelers got into some legal trouble ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Georgia's Zachariah Branch was arrested early on the morning of April 19 in Athens, Georgia, which is where the university is located, on two possible misdemeanor charges, per the Athens Clarke County arrest log.

The charges were for obstructing public sidewalks/streets - prowling, and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) catches a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Steelers' Interest in Branch

Pittsburgh, as reported by insider Tony Pauline, had dinner with Branch while they were in town for Georgia's Pro Day back in March.

The Steelers also met with Branch at the NFL Scouting Combine, serving as further evidence that the organization holds interest in him.

An explosive athlete who profiles as a slot receiver and gadget option at the next level given his small frame at 5-foot-8 and 177 pounds, Branch was, and perhaps still is, a logical target on Day 3 of the draft for the Steelers.

The entire process still has to play out, but Pittsburgh's decision-making process in regards to Branch could potentially be impacted by the situation.

What Other Options Do Steelers Have at WR?

Obviously it's unknown if Branch is still on the Steelers' draft board or not, but there are a number of quality prospects who should be available on Days 1, 2 and 3 at the receiver position regardless.

If Pittsburgh stays put at No. 21 in the first round, Washington's Denzel Boston could end up being the choice after it hosted him on a top-30 visit.

The Steelers, who have 12 picks at their disposal, may also look to move up the board in a scenario where USC's Makai Lemon, Ohio State's Carnell Tate or Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson end up falling.

One of the the top names to watch for Pittsburgh on Day 2 is Alabama's Germie Bernard, whom the team also hosted on a top-30 visit and could end up being its pick at No. 53 overall if it doesn't take a receiver in the first round.

UConn's Skyler Bell is another player to keep an eye on after he too took a pre-draft visit to the South Side.

As for possible Day 3 options, the Steelers brought Cincinnati's Jeff Caldwell and Kentucky's Kendrick Law in for top-30 visits as well.

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