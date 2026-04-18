Every Expert's First-Round Pick for Steelers — And What They’re Missing

The Pittsburgh Steelers' first-round decision in the 2026 NFL Draft is likely narrowed down to a number of different players and positions.

Nevertheless, it's anyone's best guess as to who the Steelers leave Day 1 with, leading to some differences in the mock draft landscape.

With that, here are who some of the top experts believe Pittsburgh will select at No. 21 and where they might be getting it wrong - or right.

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) runs against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Brugler went with Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. at No. 21 for the Steelers, a relatively popular pick given the team's need for help from the slot and a player that can make magic happen with the ball in his hands.

"Cooper would be an ideal complement next to DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. in the Steelers offense," Brugler wrote. "With his ball skills and run-after-catch ability, Cooper is dangerous out of the slot as a catch-and-create player."

The only possible pushback against Brugler in this case is the fact that general manager Omar Khan has not selected a player in the first round over his three years at the helm that did not take a top-30 visit with the team, which Cooper didn't.

Otherwise, Cooper is a seamless fit for Pittsburgh who would reunite with his former wide receivers coach at Indiana in Adam Henry.

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

Perhaps the most famous draft pundit across the entire sports landscape, Kiper Jr. went with Penn State guard Olaivavega Ioane as Isaac Seumalo's replacement at left guard.

"I'm working off the assumption that Aaron Rodgers will be in black and yellow once more next season, but frankly, No. 21 is too early for-- or any other QB not named-- regardless of what the depth chart looks like on April 23," Kiper Jr. wrote. "I think it's more likely Pittsburgh takes a signal-caller on Day 2. Instead, the Steelers can use this pick to beef up the protection in front of their to-be-determined passer. Ioane plays with pure power, wrenching defenders out of the way. But he's also pretty swift on his feet at 6-4 and 320 pounds. He would be an easy swap forIsaac Seumalo, who left in free agency."

Ioane was in the building for a top-30 visit with Pittsburgh on April 14, which is rather damning evidence that he's firmly on the team's radar heading into the draft.

A plug-and-play guard who thrives in just about every aspect of the game and is a potential Pro Bowl-type talent, Ioane is made for the Steelers. The only issue, though, is that they may have to trade up to land him, as teams like the Baltimore Ravens at No. 14 are circling the waters and would make a ton of sense as his destination.

If Pittsburgh has the opportunity to draft him, though, it should run the card up to the podium on the North Shore.

Todd McShay, The McShay Report

Like Kiper Jr., his former partner at ESPN, McShay sent Ioane to the Steelers at No. 21.

"This would be a dream scenario for the Steelers, especially with Pittsburgh hosting the 2026 NFL draft," McShay wrote. "Not every fan base would be thrilled about taking a guard in Round 1, but this city would absolutely embrace it—particularly with Ioane stepping in to replace veteran Isaac Seumalo at left guard."

The same points stand from Kiper Jr.'s mock regarding Ioane, in that the Ravens, among several other teams, have the luxury of picking ahead of Pittsburgh with a need at guard as well and thus Ioane may not last until it is on the clock, potentially necessitating a trade if it truly covets him.

McShay's mock had five receivers come off the board within the top-18 picks while Rueben Bain Jr. fell to Baltimore at No. 14, however, which could help push Ioane down the board for the Steelers.

Alabama's Ty Simpson (15) a touchdown pass during the College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday Dec. 19, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adam Rank, NFL.com

In what many may consider a disaster scenario for Pittsburgh, Rank has it taking Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson with the caveat of centering his mock draft around what each team should do instead of predicting what they will do in actuality.

"Imagine rostering Aaron Rodgers and drafting his replacement," Rank wrote. "Hmm, there's something familiar about that scenario ... In all seriousness, giving Simpson a year to develop behind Rodgers would be a great strategy."

Though Simpson gushed about his meeting with Mike McCarthy and the Steelers at the NFL Scouting Combine, the team did not host him on a top-30 visit.

That's not the end-all be-all, and maybe Pittsburgh feels comfortable enough in its prior evaluation of Simpson to forgo a meeting at its facility, but it's still worth noting.

Simply put, Simpson is not a typical first-round prospect. He's technically-sound and is mobile enough for the position, but his arm strength and decision-making leaves something to be desired.

There's no reason for the Steelers to reach on Simpson, even if Rodgers tells them he isn't returning in 2026, and doing so with several quality wide receivers and offensive linemen still available would be borderline malpractice.

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