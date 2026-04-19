Steelers Know What Kind of LB They Want

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers expect their defense to look vastly different in 2026, but that doesn't mean they are abandoning the defensive structure that has defined the organization for decades.

New Steelers defensive coordinator Patrick Graham met with the media for the first time since his hiring, and he made his intentions and plans very clear. In his first season with the club, Graham is expected to upgrade and evolve the Steelers' 3-4 defense, returning it to one of the top units in the NFL.

Part of that plan is addressing the middle linebackers. The team has five under contract, with starters Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson slated to return, joined by veterans Cole Holcomb and Malik Harrison, plus second-year special teams standout Carson Bruener. As Graham explained in his recent press conference, the identity of an inside linebacker has changed, but there's a specific skill set he seeks in the position.

"Can they come downhill," he said. "Can they get underneath players' pads, and can you use your hands?

What Players Fit that Description for Steelers?

It sounds a bit like the new Steelers' defensive coordinator idolizes the old-school, physical type of linebacker. The thumper, as some refer to this type of player, is one who gets downhill in a hurry, takes on blockers and gets after the ball-carrier.

The only problem is that the Steelers aren't exactly loaded with those types of players.

Take Wilson as the perfect example. He's fast, strong and agile, but is he a player who explodes downhill? The answer is, unfortunately, no. He's a player who stands out in one-on-one situations in space, not stuffing the run.

The same can be said at times about Patrick Queen. There have been several moments during his first two seasons in Pittsburgh where he was the physical glue in the middle of the defense, but he's also looked overmatched at the point of attack just as often.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) takes the field against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Who Fits The Steelers' Needs?

If a thumper ye seek, the NFL Draft is a great place to look. One of the top inside linebackers in this class is Georgia's CJ Allen. While he lacks the fluidity in the lower body that pass-coverage strong linebackers need, he's a huge asset in the box and stopping the run.

So too is top Day 2 pick Jacob Rodriguez out of Texas Tech. Making the case a bit stronger, the Steelers already welcomed Rodriguez to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for a pre-draft visit.

Playbook Coming Together

Graham made sure to mention that while he has an overview of where to go, things change quickly in the NFL. That's why he admitted his playbook is not locked or rigid. As he learns more about the team and roster changes, so too will the Steelers' defensive scheme evolve.

"There's no Pat Graham playbook. The playbook evolves around the guys," he said. "The playbook evolves based on me getting to know the players."

That evolution might call for some new inside linebackers helping to bring Graham's vision to life in 2026.

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