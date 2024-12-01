Steelers' Najee Harris Has Epic Response to Mysterious Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were without their starting running back for a little over a series during the early portions of the team's Week 13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. In a strange sequence of events, Najee Harris had everyone wondering what happened as he jogged off the field. And when asked about it after the game, his response may have been better than actually explaining what happened.
During his post-game press conference, Harris was asked what happened that forced him to stay on the sideline for some time. He took a rush to the outside but came up slow and jogged off the field. He then stayed crouched for a moment before heading to the bench, where he received oxygen and was looked at by trainers. Both head coach Mike Tomlin and tight end Pat Freiermuth went over to check on him during that time.
"It was Thanksgiving. Pat [Freiermuth]'s girlfriend Jill, she this fire a** little bannana thing and I had too much," Harris said. "I guess I didn't know it effected me until that first drive. So, I blame her."
Who knows if this is really what happened and if Harris was dealing with cramps because of something he ate, but his response is likely going to get a laugh out of Freiermuth, as well as many Steelers fans. And as for him getting back in the game, he said he's fine and that he had some oranges on the sideline and was good to go.
He finished the game with 75 rushing yards, 54 receiving yards and a rushing touchdown on the day.
Pittsburgh will hope Harris's issues are solved by Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns. They'll have a full week's rest to get ready for their fourth AFC North battle in a row, and second meeting against the Browns. For Harris, he'll be given all the time he needs to make sure he's 100% come game day.
