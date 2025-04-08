Steelers Draft Hints, Surprising Option Emerges
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had a pretty big weekend revolving around the quarterback position. And somehow, it all happened without Aaron Rodger being a part of it - or them chasing the four-time NFL MVP.
The Steelers continue to wait for Rodgers. But in the meantime, they're doing their due diligence on other passers, primarily those coming into the 2025 NFL Draft. The team showed their hand on two potential options in the first round, letting everyone know they're into one, while shutting down the idea that they're interested in another.
Everyone is speculating who the Steelers have the most interest in during the NFL Draft at the quarterback position. Jaxson Dart, Shedeur Sanders, Tyler Shough and others like Quinn Ewers and Will Howard have all be dropped as potential candidates.
The team is on a short list for one of the names above. They're also shutting down rumors about another. Or maybe bringing up different rumors.
Meanwhile, the NFL is hinting at a whole other name. The league is making it known that someone has interest in a somewhat surprising quarterback in the first 32 picks. Guess who showed the most interest in that QB this scouting cycle? That's right. The Pittsburgh Steelers.
And if no quarterback is available, are the Steelers destined to go a certain direction? Possibly. But in the meantime, they're certainly throwing everyone for a loop with the latest player they have interest in.
It has everyone talking about what's to come at pick 21, and what it could mean for the future of two current stars on the defensive side of the football.
The Steelers have everyone curious heading into the final few weeks of the NFL Draft cycle. And as we inch closer by the day, it feels like it's becoming more difficult to pinpoint where they're headed in the first round.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!