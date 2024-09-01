Titans Predicted to Trade Star WR to Steelers Rivals
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers tried to make the blockbuster wide receiver deal of the season, but it didn't happen. Now, with Brandon Aiyuk off the market, everyone is expecting the AFC North stars to come up with another option, but one analyst projects a different scenario.
Listing the potential trades of the 2024 season, Bleacher Reports' Alex Ballentine sees one AFC North team making a splash, but it's not the Steelers. Instead, it's their division rivals, the Cleveland Browns, who make a deal with the Tennessee Titans for a superstar wideout in DeAndre Hopkins.
"DeAndre Hopkins is a logical hypothetical target. The 32-year-old showed he's still got it with a 1,000-yard season in 2023, but the Titans are in the middle of a rebuild and the veteran is on the final year of his contract," Ballentine writes. "That's not to mention the chemistry that Hopkins already has with Watson from their days together in Houston. A receiving trio of Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy and DeAndre Hopkins would leave Watson with no excuses not to return to Pro Bowl form.
The Steelers watched the race unfold for Hopkins last time, with the Browns being a candidate to land the All-Pro. Instead, he ended up in Tennessee, avoiding two showdowns a year with Pittsburgh. Or Pittsburgh avoiding two showdowns a year with him.
Now, things can heat right back up. Hopkins, 32, is coming off a 1,000-yard season, the seventh of his career, and totaled seven touchdowns last year. With the Browns being willing to make a move for Aiyuk like the Steelers, maybe they continue calling around. And with Hopkins not slowing down, he could be the all-star wideout they're looking for. Add a shot to play with Deshaun Watson again and the stars may align for a deal to get done.
