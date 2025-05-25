Steelers New WR for Aaron Rodgers?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have two offensive questions left. The first is their starting quarterback, which they're hoping is answered when Aaron Rodgers finally makes his decision. The second is at wide receiver and deciding who their WR2 is next to DK Metcalf. Potentially, both answers relove around each other - and the first could impact the last.
The Steelers will look for another starter after trading George Pickens. There are answers like Chris Olave and Terry McLaurin who have been floated as candidates Pittsburgh could attempt to pursue, or may have tried to pursue. There are also smaller role names like Allen Lazard and Gabe Davis, who could make their way for lesser compensation to Pittsburgh.
What if the Steelers are waiting for Rodgers, though? Then, they'll go after a wide receiver. Because one Steelers insider believes the team could add their next wideout after talking with Rodgers, and having the 41 year old quarterback help hand pick the next receiving option in Pittsburgh.
Would it work? Well, it didn't in New York. The Jets went out and tried to add wide receivers with connections to Rodgers. It didn't lead to the success they hoped for, with them finishing 5-12 on the season.
Now, Lazard may be on the trade block. Or maybe Rodgers wants a new name with some veteran experience like Davis, Amari Cooper or Keenan Allen. But if he wants a certain type of wide receiver, and has a name in the back of his mind, Pittsburgh may ask.
Whether or not his answer is suitable is for them to decide. It has potential to make sense as the most logical way for the Steelers to go - asking Rodgers for his choice. It could also lead to an answer from Rodgers that makes them question if the addition would increase the value of their room.
