Steelers QB Plans, New Name Thrown Into Mix
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to turn things around quickly, figuring out their issues with one game remaining in the regular season. After dropping three-straight games to playoff teams, losing control of the AFC North and finding zero success offensively, their biggest position is being brought into question - the quarterback. And right now, many are making a case to bench Russell Wilson.
The Steelers are being urged to make a change, putting Justin Fields in as the starter for the final week of the season. At this point, it can't hurt, as scoring just 10 points against the Chiefs isn't a bar that brings much risk. And if it works, the Steelers just found a 26-year-old quarterback with more upside that their veteran they viewed as the future.
But it doesn't appear that'll be the case. ESPN's Adam Schefter recently reported the Steelers' 2025 quarterback plans, which do not include Fields - just Wilson. Not everyone is pleased with that thought, and the Steelers may be putting themselves at risk to lose a franchise quarterback with plenty of time left in his NFL career.
Meanwhile, one NFL insider is tossing another name into the mix. It's a wild one. And if you thought Russell Wilson coming to Pittsburgh brought all of the crazy headlines, you'd never know what to expect with this name.
