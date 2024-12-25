All Steelers

Steelers Rule Out Justin Fields Against Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without their backup quarterback against the Chiefs.

Noah Strackbein

Oct 13, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers ruled out five players before their Week 17 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Steelers announced wide receiver Ben Skowronek (hip), cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (knee), quarterback Justin Fields (abdominal), defensive tackle Dean Lowry and linebacker Preston Smith will not play against the Chiefs.

The Steelers ruled Porter and Skowronek out coming into the weekend after leaving Week 16 with injuries. Porter's was initially feared to be a calf issue, but the injury turned out to be a knee. Skowronek was seen running into the tunnel during the first half against the Ravens and was quickly ruled out with a hip injury. Neither were able to practice throughout the week.

Without Porter, the Steelers will turn to James Pierre opposite of Donte Jackson. Jackson, who missed Week 16, returns to the lineup from his back injury. Cory Trice and Cam Sutton are available off the bench for Pittsburgh.

As for Fields, he'll operate as the third and emergency quarterback for Pittsburgh. While he's ruled inactive, he is eligable to play, only if both Russell Wilson and Kyle Allen are unable to finish the game.

On the other side of their injuries, the Steelers did get four key players back in their lineup as George Pickens (hamstring), Larry Ogunjobi (groin), DeShon Elliott (groin) and Jackson (back) are all active after missing games.

Published
Noah Strackbein
