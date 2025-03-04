All Steelers

Steelers Want Veteran NFC QB? Another WR Gone

The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting for a resolution elsewhere before deciding on quarterback.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for an open receiver, Sunday, December 8, 2024. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are searching high and low for a quarterback in 2025, and are considering almost every option that has been presented to them. Now, with free agency nearing, the team has a new name at the top of their big board, and are reportedly waiting for a resolution with his current team to make a move.

According to reports, the Steelers are waiting on the New Orleans Saints and Derek Carr to figure out the quarterbacks future before deciding on their quarterback for this season. Justin Fields and Russell Wilson are both viewed as their reliable return options, but bringing in a veteran with plenty of experience seems to be high on their list.

Does Carr make sense for the Steelers? And what would it cost for Pittsburgh to try and land the veteran quarterback if he's released?

Meanwhile, wide receiver options are dropping like flies. The Steelers are missing out on a number of players they were believed to be interested in, limiting them as they head into free agency. Who is their next top choice? And could players leaving the board mean they're more pressed to pull off a trade for, say, Cooper Kupp?

There's plenty of movement on the horizon for the black and gold, and the quarterback and wide receiver positions certainly top the list.

