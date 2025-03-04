Steelers Eyeing Former Giants WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers need a wide receiver and have made it abundantly clear they're going to make some splash at the position this offseason. So far, they've watched Tee Higgins, Christian Kirk and Deebo Samuel get taken off the board, leaving them with limited options heading into free agency.
But one name may stand tall at the top of their list. The Steelers probably would have had interest in all three of the names listed above, and will likely consider all the options still on the table. Former New York Giants wideout Darius Slayton may be their favorite, though.
According to a source close to the situation, the Steelers are expected to have interest in Slayton in free agency. The 28 year old had a career low of just 573 yards and two touchdowns this past season, but as the Giants struggled to find success at quarterback, many around the league viewed their wide receiver core as talented but lacking the help they needed.
The former fifth-round pick out of Auburn was a name to watch for the Steelers at the trade deadline, but the Giants made it clear by the end that they weren't moving him. Instead, he finished the season in New York and is now set to hit free agency at the start of the new league year.
Pittsburgh won't limit themselves to one wide receiver target this offseason as they look to avoid the disaster they found themselves in last year after missing on Brandon Aiyuk. Chris Godwin, Amari Cooper, and many others will be discussed at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Heading into free agency, the team wants to pair a wideout with George Pickens and boost the room enough to have options heading into the NFL Draft and afterward. From what Steelers On SI is hearing, Slayton is the name to watch.
