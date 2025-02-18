Steelers Have Wild Week of News
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the midst of one of the quietest parts of the offseason. They, like the rest of the NFL, are waiting for the NFL Combine, working through coaching decisions and - for them - trying to map out their quarterback position.
But for the fans, there's not much news. Everyone is talking about the same stuff, and at this points, it's repetitive. That was, until they had a three-day stretch of plenty of big-time headlines.
It started with two names becoming available in free agency. The Miami Dolphins opened the door for a cornerback and running back to join different teams. The Steelers, lucky enough, need both of those positions, and will be looking at the veterans available on the market to add to them. And both of the former Dolphins make a lot of sense.
It continued with a former player attempting his NFL comeback. Once again, the Steelers are in a spot where they could use the help at the position. And if their former starting left tackle wants to return for a tryout over the summer, maybe Pittsburgh should be open to it.
And it concluded with Bill Belichich. The North Carolina head coach is going after a former Steelers' son in his recruiting hunt. The Steelers may want to start keeping an eye on the next generation of a three-time Super Bowl champion, who could make his way to the NFL Draft in a few years.
