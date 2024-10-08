Raiders Suffer Massive Blow Ahead of Steelers Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 6 opponent, the Las Vegas Raiders, have suffered a monumental loss ahead of their matchup. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins will be out "indefinitely" after undergoing surgery to repair a Jones fracture in his foot. This rules him out for Week 6 against the Steelers.
Wilkins signed a massive four-year, $110 million deal with the Raiders this offseason after leaving the Miami Dolphins. Through four and a half games, hes' totaled 17 tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, and six quarterback hits.
He's now headed to Injured Reserve with no current timeline on his return.
The Steelers were going to practice all week as if Wilkins was playing, even if he was trending toward not. Head coach Mike Tomlin acknowledged Wilkins during his Week 6 press conference when running through Las Vegas's disrupters on defense.
" And then Christian Wilkins, they picked upin free agency from the Dolphins is somebody that's new to them, that's, really talented. He's got a well-roundedgame. He's disruptive in the run. He's disruptive in the interior in terms of passing. Looks like he's really catching his stride over the last two and a half weeks or so, in terms of his disruption, negativity that he's creating in his playmaking," Tomlin said.
The Raiders will turn to Adam Butler and Nesta Jade Silvera to replace Wilkins in Week 6. For Pittsburgh, their defense is also down, losing both Alex Highsmith (groin) and Nick Herbig (hamstring) to injury. Neither, along with a long list of players, will not play against the Raiders.
