Steelers Get Urgent Timeline on Davante Adams Trade
The Pittsburgh Steelers may have to strike quickly in order to close a Davante Adams trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Dianna Russini, who is a Senior NFL insider for The Athletic, reported on her podcast Scoop City that the trade winds are blowing surrounding the star wide receiver and that a deal may come together fast.
"I have people that are in the know that are saying that this thing is moving," Russini said. "The Raiders want it to move, though."
She added that Las Vegas has no interest in retaining any of the remaining money on Adams' deal and that they would prefer to completely wipe his contract off of their books.
"Here’s what I could tell you about the Raiders at this point,” Russini said. “They don’t even want to take on some of the salary. They’re looking for a clean sweep here, you’re going to pay this.”
Adams signed a five-year, $140 million extension with the Raiders after arriving via trade from the Green Bay Packers in March of 2022. He has two seasons left on that deal, though they are non-guaranteed beyond this year and there is a potential "out", though he's still owed a hefty amount for the remainder of 2024.
With various reports out there suggesting that Adams could be on the move in the near future, perhaps even over the next few days, there are likely several teams scrambling to secure a phone call with Las Vegas and make their best offer before a decision on his destination is made.
The New York Jets and New Orleans Saints have been viewed as the presumptive favorites, though both teams have gone through a tumultuous series of events recently.
New York has lost two games in a row to the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings, leading to the firing of head coach Robert Saleh on Tuesday. In the Saints' case, they've lost three contests in a row and are scuffling, which also lands them as somewhat of a head-scratching landing spot for a player like Adams, who is more or less a rental given his contract.
The Steelers, on the other hand, present an ideal situation for him and have pursued a receiver to pair with George Pickens for quite some time now. Their interest in Adams has been well-documented, and now it's just a matter of closing the job.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!