Why Steelers Won't Sign Tyler Boyd

The Pittsburgh Steelers are unlikely to bring Tyler Boyd back to his hometown.

Stephen Thompson

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) throws the ball resulting in an interception
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) throws the ball resulting in an interception / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have are in need of some reinforcements at wide receiver and some have floated former Bengals standout Tyler Boyd as a possible option on the free agent market.

But there's been little, if any, movement on a deal for Boyd to join the Steelers and there's one particular reason for that, according to Mark Kaboly of The Athletic.

"The Steelers have kept in close contact with Boyd’s camp, but it’s highly unlikely he will sign with them, as they want Boyd on a one-year deal, and he’s seeking a multiyear contract," Kaboly wrote this week. "They feel they can get another receiver on board for less money and less commitment. Unless the Steelers come off that stance, there won’t be a return of Boyd to Pittsburgh."

Boyd has reportedly set up meetings with the Chargers and Titans for this week and as the free agent market opens up with the window for the compensatory pick having been closed, his recruitment will likely pick up steam.

Boyd is one of many names the Steelers have been linked to this offseason as they search for help at wideout. He's been extremely reliable over his six-year career with the Bengals, amassing an even 6,000 yards and 31 touchdowns on 513 catches over 120 games.

The Steelers currently have George Pickens sitting atop the wide reciever depth chart, with 2024 third-round pick Roman Wilson, Calvin Austin III, Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins checking in behind him. They'll continue to hunt for a proven player to help them account for the loss of Diontae Johnson, who's been traded to Carolina, for the remainder of the offseasojn.

