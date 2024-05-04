Texans GM Nick Caserio Not Worried About Stefon Diggs' Reputation
The Houston Texans improved immensely over the course of the offseason. They made one thing clear -- they're ready to contend for a Super Bowl. This was always the likely path for Texans general manager Nick Caserio after first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans and rookie quarterback CJ Stroud led the team to a 10-7 record and playoff victory last season.
Instead of letting last season be a fun Cinderella story, Caserio and the Texans are acting on Stroud's emergence as a star in the league. Competing while he is on his rookie-scale contract makes the most sense, so Houston traded for star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to add to the Texans' star-studded position group.
In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Caserio explained that the team did look into Diggs' perceived issues as a teammate and in the media over the past few years.
"Yeah, sure, every decision you make, you have to be thoughtful about. Get as much information as possible and we have a lot of respect for Stef and what he's done over the course of his career," Caserio explained on the show.
"We're not going to judge a player, or any individual, on what may have happened in the past. What we're going to focus on is while the player is here. How does he assimilate to our program and how is he with the rest of the group."
READ MORE: Texans' Wide Receiver Trio Ranked Best in NFL
Diggs is entering a good situation. He's playing with a stud under center as Stroud has proven himself to be a star. He's going to have space to work down the field, playing alongside two stars in Nico Collins and Tank Dell. There's going to be a lot less room for frustration for Diggs if he can embrace the culture and understand he might have to take a backseat to the other receivers at times.
"Stef's been a really good player for a number of years. He's been consistent, he's very durable, he's instinctive, he has really good hands," Caserio said of Diggs.
Diggs is going to bring leadership and a veteran presence to the roster to help bring a winning culture to a young, up-and-coming program. He's going to provide a big impact in the locker room and on the field -- which Caserio clearly has confidence in.
READ MORE: Texans GM Nick Caserio Lays Out Franchise Rules
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason. Follow Kade on Twitter.