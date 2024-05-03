Texans GM Nick Caserio Lays Out Franchise Rules
The Texans just completed their 2024 Draft and also brought in a haul of players in free agency and via trade.
On Thursday, Texans' GM Nick Caserio joined the Pat McAfee Show and when prompted by McAfee's outside-looking assumption regarding the culture in Houston and HC DeMeco Ryans's outlook for the team, Caserio laid out two rules that the franchise has.
"Absolutely Pat no energy vampires are allowed. DeMeco has talked about that to the team, but we don't have a lot of team rules. One is [to] protect the team, and number two is no energy vampires. So just come in have the right mindset, the right attitude be consistent day to day with your performance.
"The coaches are going to give you the best that they have, in turn, that's all we expect is for the players for them to give them our best. We've seen that with the start of the offseason program here, we have just about everyone here participating so it's about work, it's about improvement, and that's what the focus is here over the next few months."
DeMeco Ryans came in and immediately established an amazing culture in H-Town - something that is extremely difficult to do at the professional level. Maintaining that continuity of the culture will only breed success as long as you bring the right guys in and they buy into what you are feeding them.
The Texans have a massive upward trajectory at the moment and look to be serious Super Bowl contenders in 2024 in large part due to what has been established in just a short period of time.
