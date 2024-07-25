Amid Training Camp Skirmish, Houston Texans' Offensive Tackle Defends Star Receiver
Day 6 of the Houston Texans' training camp was feisty. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs took a brutal hit from safety Jimmie Ward, and a skirmish followed when Derek Stingley Jr. pushed tight end Dalton Schultz to the ground.
Several players got involved in pushing and shoving, but a handful were able to defuse the situation. Diggs was one of the players who was not involved in the tussle, yet he has become the poster child of the fight.
The unfair blame Diggs has taken for the fight led to offensive tackle Tytus Howard standing up for his teammate on social media. Howard called a description of the fight "cap" when an X/Twitter user suggested no one should be surprised that Diggs was involved in the dispute.
The sarcastic notion surrounding Diggs stems from his projected diva persona, which has plagued the All-Pro receiver throughout his career. Since joining the Texans, Diggs has been near the top of the most respected teammates in Houston. And six days into training camp, he has been everything but a diva.
"Stefon is a dawg," Howard said. "The biggest thing about Stefon is that he is a good guy. Everybody says all of this stuff about him being a diva — I haven't seen it. In the locker room and on the field, he is a great dude and backs it up when he gets on the field. He is a great player, and I am excited to have him a part of this team."
