C.J. Stroud Reveals Expectations For Houston Texans' Offense Headed Into Year Two
C.J. Stroud put up historic numbers during his rookie season in 2023 on his way to earning Offensive Rookie of the Year. The Houston Texans offense was one of the top units in the entire league last season, but they will look to expand upon that in 2024 after adding some more weapons this offseason.
With things shaping up nicely for the Texans, C.J. Stroud talked about his expectations for himself and the offense as he heads into his sophomore season.
READ MORE: Stroud on WR Stefon Diggs: "He's Been Nothing But Amazing"
"Just keep growing — you know, the name of the game is execution," Stroud said. "You know, the times where we executed at a high level, the times we won those games.
"So that's just the goal, is just to execute and be able to be on the same page, build chemistry right now, so when the ball rolls, we're ready to fly around at a high level. That's the goal and that's -- there is goals on top of that, but that's the foundation right now. OTAs is the foundation work."
Keeping things in front of you with high-level execution will take a team pretty far. If you can execute practice like you would during a game then you should be ahead of the rest of the league, resulting in wins piling up. Stroud will look to pick up where he left off last season with the hopes that he, and this Texans offense, can make a deeper run into the playoffs.
READ MORE: Texans' HC DeMeco Ryans on DEs Hunter, Anderson Jr.: 'Instantly Have This Connection'
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today!
Follow Caleb on Twitter