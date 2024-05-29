C.J. Stroud Selected as 2024 Good Guy Award Winner by Pro Football Writers of America
The accolades and recognitions are just beginning for Houston Texans' QB C.J. Stroud after his historic rookie season in 2023.
On Wednesday, Stroud received the 2024 Good Guy Award from the Pro Football Writers of America for his qualities and professional style in helping national and local pro football writers and media do their jobs. He became the first Texans player to win the award since it first appeared in 2005.
Stroud had a historic rookie season in 2023 on the field, but he has also made an impact off the field, in the locker room, and in the Houston community, earning him the right to call himself the 'Good Guy'.
"Stroud is the Good Guy Award winner because of his professionalism and openness with both the national and local media. He is always available during the week and after games, win or lose. He understands the media has a job to do and answers each question thoroughly,” said PFWA Houston chapter co-vice president Jonathan Alexander, who covers the Texans for the Houston Chronicle. “He is also active in the Houston community without seeking attention, recently volunteering to remove trees and clean up debris from yards in underserved communities after a storm left many residents without power for several days.”
The honor may not be the highest there is to win when it comes to any type of award that is associated with the NFL or professional football, but for Stroud, it goes to show his character, which is a lot more meaningful to him than what he can provide on the field.
"First and foremost, I want to give all glory and praise to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. It’s a blessing to be recognized as the PFWA Good Guy Award winner, and it stands out to me because it’s more of an award that embodies someone’s character rather than the stats they compile on the field, Stroud said. "I appreciate the job the media has and thank them for choosing me as someone who is deserving of this honor. A special shoutout to the other very deserving players who were nominated and those that won before me."
Stroud earned the award over the likes of Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio, Buffalo Bills tackle Dion Dawkins, Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
