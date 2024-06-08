C.J. Stroud Compares Nico Collins to Houston Texans' Legend: 'He's Our Andre Johnson'
Nico Collins' breakout year in 2023 has him on the verge of adding his name to the franchise's rich history of wide receivers. By setting a career-best 1,297 yards on 80 catches and eight touchdowns last season, Collins became the fourth wideout in franchise history to reach over 1000 yards. He joined Andre Johnson, DeAndre Hopkins and Brandin Cooks.
Collins' success is one of the many reasons the Texans will enter the 2024 season as a Super Bowl contender. But his breakout year also has quarterback C.J. Stroud believing that Collins' talents could be on the same accord as Johnson's, who will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.
"He's a generational talent — he's like our age's Andre Johnson, in my opinion, of just how fast he is, how he gets in and out of his braces, releases, how strong he is," Stroud said. "I'm just proud of that guy. My brother, Nico, he's shown up and shown out. When his number is called, he always makes a play."
Stroud believes last season was a glimpse into Collins' greatness. He took the helm as the team's top wide receiver during the Texans' Week 2 defeat to the Indianapolis Colts. He finished the game with a career-high 146 yards on seven catches. However, Collins would eclipse his career high on several occasions throughout the year.
He registered five games with more than 100 receiving yards. His best came during the Texans season finale victory against the Colts, posting 195 yards with nine catches and a touchdown.
Although the Texans added Stefon Diggs during the offseason, the three-day mandatory minicamp proved that Collins will still play a vital role in Houston's passing attack.
Stroud connected with Collins on several occasions during team scrimmages. One of Stroud's touchdown passes to Collins came when the 6-foot-4 wideout won his one-on-one battle against Derek Stingley Jr.
"One thing I'm proud of for him is that the work has never stopped — he's constantly in here working on his body, his hands, his mobility in the weight room," Stroud said.
"I think we have like five number ones, so that's kind of cool to have. I've had that before in college and now I have it again. It's going to be fun. Nico, he loves to see everybody else eat, too. His love for his brothers hasn't changed. It's a special feeling to see somebody who deserves to get paid and get what they deserve. I'm just really proud of him."
