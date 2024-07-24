Big Fight Breaks Out During Houston Texans Training Camp Practice
Pads are being put on and football is finally back. With training camps taking place around the NFL, the return to the gridiron is starting to feel real with players putting pads on and making big hits.
It took six days, but the Houston Texans finally had a fight break out during training camp. This is a staple around the NFL, as teams constantly break out into fights when offenses and defenses square off with pads on and hits being made.
The scuffle initially broke out as Stefon Diggs and Jimmie Ward were chirping after a hard hit, and then Dalton Shultz and Derek Stingley started fighting. During training camps across the league, scuffles are a constant, and they don't always turn into a brawl.
Things will get even more real as the Texans have joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams next month -- where the real scuffles and fights will take place as it'll no longer be their teammates.
The Texans are getting a solid look at the connection between CJ Stroud along with the rest of the dynamic offense. Seeing competitive football being played is also a plus, but a fight breaking out isn't shocking given the physical nature of the sport combined with the heat of training camp.
Heading into year two under the leadership of head coach DeMeco Ryans, the Texans might just be contenders for the Super Bowl as they've got the talent needed to do so. They'll be among the most entertaining teams to follow this season.
Preseason football is just a little over a week away for the Texans as they'll take on the Chicago Bears at home next Thursday. Training camp will continue chugging along as they prepare for what could be a special season. Plenty will ride on Ryans' ability to mesh all the new talents while continuing with the strong development of the young players.
