NFL MVP Odds: Where's Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud?
Houston Texans starting quarterback C.J. Stroud had a spectacular rookie season throwing for over 4,000 yards while posting an interception rate of just 1 percent on his way to earning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and leading his team to the NFC South title and a playoff win.
Last season was a bit of a surprise to those around the league as there wasn't much expected from that Texans' team. Now, entering his second season, the expectations are the highest they've ever been after the franchise bolstered an already strong roster by bringing in the likes of running back Joe Mixon, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, defensive ends Danielle Hunter and Denico Autry.
With even more weapons at his disposal in Diggs and Mixon, who will join Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Dalton Schultz, John Metchie III, Noah Brown, and Dameon Pierce, Stroud's options are endless and a big reason why the second-year quarterback out of Ohio State is moving up the NFL MVP odds ladder — surpassing Joe Burrow (+900) and Josh Allen (+900) for the second-best odds (+850) to win MVP behind Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes (+450), per DraftKings Sportsbook.
Interestingly enough, the two quarterbacks who Stroud passed up on the list, Allen and Burrow, both are QBs on the teams that the Texans went and took star players from. The expectations are at an all-time high in Houston, and for Stroud, the successes or failures the team sees will likely all fall on his shoulders. Luckily, he will have everything at his disposal to ensure that the Texans put out the best possible product in 2024 with their eyes squarely fixed on a Super Bowl run.
The full list of NFL MVP odds can be found here.
