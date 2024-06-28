What Are the Houston Texans' Biggest Red Flags Heading Into the 2024 Season?
The attainable goal for the Houston Texans for the 2024 NFL season is to contend for a Super Bowl. Last season, the Texans made an impressive playoff run but were unable to reach their ultimate goal of playing for a Lombardi Trophy. After a surprising 2023, the Texans have now reloaded, even improved, this offseason as they look to hunt down a Super Bowl ring.
With so much going right and looking good regarding Houston's roster on paper, there is the question of this team's Achilles heel in 2024. According to CBS Sports, that proverbial Achilles heel, or red flag, for the Houston Texans this upcoming season will be their offensive line.
READ MORE: Texans WR Tank Dell Lists His Top-5 Undersized Athletes of All Time
"C.J. Stroud was MVP-caliber for much of his magical 2023 rookie season, but his improbable debut stemmed in part from low expectations for the trenches. Laremy Tunsil is well-regarded at left tackle, but his peers have been more hit-or-miss on the interior, and Stroud operates best as a pocket passer."
There is no denying that quarterback C.J. Stroud likes to sit in the pocket rather than use his legs and scramble, so it is understandable why the offensive line could be seen as a red flag, considering the up-and-down play from them last season.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Texans' offensive line scored a 62.9 overall pass-blocking grade in 2023—good enough for 19th in the league. Their run blocking was about the same, as they ranked 20th in the league with a grade of 57.3.
There is room for improvement from this unit, but they will return the entire offensive line, and the potential return of Kenyon Green at guard is also in the foreseeable future. Another offseason to come together and improve should only foster better results in the blocking game to help create holes and keep Stroud on his feet.
READ MORE: Former Houston Texans Star WR Receives Hall of Fame Nod, Head Coaching Gig in NAL
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today!
Follow Caleb on Twitter